The Los Angeles Rams are set to report to training camp on July 25. After having the last six weeks off following OTAs, the Rams are ready to get back to work. This is a team that has one of the best rosters in the NFL, meaning there aren’t very many spots available. Let’s break down what the 53-man roster could look like before training camp.

Quarterback (3): Matthew Stafford, Ty Simpson, Stetson Bennett

All eyes will be on the backup quarterback competition between Ty Simpson and Stetson Benett. Neither of the two separated themselves during OTAs. However, training camp will be an opportunity for Simpson to show some growth. Bennett drew some praise from Sean McVay earlier in the summer and will look to hold off Simpson for as long as he can.

Running Back (4): Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers, Jarqueze Hunter

The running back position is an underrated one to watch during training camp. It’s hard to know what the team thinks of Jarquez Hunter, and Dean Connors could provide some special teams value that Hunter hasn’t. Blake Corum has also been putting in a lot of work this offseason and could push Kyren Williams.

Wide Receiver (6): Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, CJ Daniels, Konata Mumpfield

What the Rams do at wide receiver will be interesting. With the move to more 13 personnel, they could opt to keep just five wide receivers. If that’s the case, Konata Mumpfield or Xavier Smith could be in danger of losing their spots on the roster. Even still, Brennan Preley performed well in the preseason last year and is someone to watch. This is also an opportunity for Puka Nacua to prove himself as a leader and someone the team can trust long term.

Tight End (5): Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson, Davis Allen, Max Klare

There won’t be a lot of competition at the tight end spot. The Rams have five tight ends set in stone while others will compete for roles on the practice squad. While five tight ends may seem like a lot, the Rams need depth if they are going to utilize 13 personnel.

Offensive Line (9): Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, Warren McClendon, Justin Dedich, Keagen Trost, Beaux Limmer, David Quessenberry

This is what the Rams’ offensive line looks like right now, but that could change depending on what happens with Alaric Jackson. If the Rams need to find a replacement for Jackson, it could put them in a very difficult position. The offensive line is in a good spot right now andit's the same starting five that finished the year. However, it’s possible that changes very quickly. The Rams may need Keagen Trost sooner than expected.

Linebacker (4): Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Grant Stuard, Shaun Dolac

The linebacker position is pretty straightforward. Grant Stuard could be a player to watch. He’s experienced and will be someone the team relies on to make an impact on special teams.

Defensive Line (6): Poona Ford, Tyler Davis, Tim Keenan III, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Ty Hamilton

It will get very interesting if Aaron Donald decides to return to the Rams and come out of retirement. Would the Rams keep seven defensive linemen or would a player like Hamilton or Keenan III end up on the practice squad? The Rams are deep on the defensive line and Donald returning would complicate roster decisions.

EDGE (4): Myles Garrett, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, Desjuan Johnson

With Myles Garrett, the Rams are pretty set at edge rusher. Garrett and Byron Young will be one of the better edge rusher duos in the NFL. Behind them, Josaiah Stewart will be looking to take another step and earn a bigger role while Desjuan Johnson continues his transition from the defensive line.

Cornerback (4): Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Emmanuel Forbes, Josh Wallace

Multiple things can be true when it comes to the cornerback position. The Rams got better at cornerback by adding Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. However, they do lack depth. The Rams may prioritize the safety position and Quentin Lake can play in the slot. With that said, Emmanuel Forbes is the only quality depth the Rams have on the outside.

Safety (5): Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, Kam Kinchens, Jaylen McCollough, Tanner Ingle

An argument can be made that the Rams have one of the better safety groups in the NFL. The Rams will rely heavily on the top four in this group as Ingle plays on special teams. Kam Kinchens is a player to watch as someone who could take a big leap this season. If there’s someone to keep an eye on at the bottom of the depth chart, it’s Nate Valcarcel.

Specialists (3): Harrison Mevis, Ethan Evans, Joe Cardona

The Rams struggled on special teams last year, but retained their same kicker and punter. Joe Cardona is a welcomed change at long snapper.

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