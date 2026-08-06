Matthew Stafford's Mentorship Has Accelerated Ty Simpson's Growth With Rams

When a team drafts a young quarterback, it’s always uncertain how the veteran quarterback will react. It shouldn’t be a surprise, but Matthew Stafford has been a complete pro since the Los Angeles Rams drafted Ty Simpson and helped him where he can.

One of the benefits of Simpson being drafted by the Rams was the presence of Stafford to mentor him. Bussin’ With the Boys stopped at Rams training camp on Tuesday and briefly talked with Simpson.

“I’ve learned more ball in the last four months of being with him than I had in four years of being in college,” said Simpson. “He’s just so cerebral and smart with everything. It’s so cool. I appreciate him so much because he’s been nothing but nice to me.”

Ty Simpson has nothing but respect for Matthew Stafford👏 pic.twitter.com/MXXkXK3RTJ — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) August 5, 2026

Matthew Stafford Has Embraced the Mentor Role

Stafford taking Simpson under his wing isn’t always the case when a young quarterback is drafted as the eventual replacement. When the Tennessee Titans drafted Malik Willis, Ryan Tannehill famously said, “I don't think it's my job to mentor him.” Johnny Manziel has talked about how Brian Hoyer would blow off questions he had in the quarterback room.

However, that mentorship role is something that Stafford has embraced.

“I have a ton of experience and he’s just now starting his journey as an NFL player,” said Stafford at the beginning of OTAs. “He’s a guy that’s asked questions. I’ve been trying to get into those as honestly and thoroughly as I possibly can.”

Simpson's Eagerness to Learn Continues to Impress

Throughout training camp, Simpson has been praised for how eager he’s been to learn and how proactive he’s been in asking questions. On Wednesday, offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase said that Simpson has been asking the right questions in the meeting room. Early on in training camp, team reporter Stu Jackson noted how Simpson would go up to quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone when he wasn’t taking reps and ask questions.

That level of drive to get better and have the proactive mindset to ask any questions is exactly what you want to see from Simpson at this point in his development. Given what Simpson told Taylor Lewan, it reinforces why the Rams wanted a young quarterback behind Stafford. The Green Bay Packers had success sitting Aaron Rodgers behind Brett Favre and Jordan Love behind Rodgers. With Simpson behind Stafford, the Rams are hoping that helps his development.

While some veteran quarterbacks may have brushed off Simpson, Stafford hasn’t been that way at all. His focus is on helping the team prepare for Week 1. At the same time, he’s been there for Simpson in that mentorship role and answered any questions he might have. It seems like the two have a positive relationship which only benefits Simpson’s future.

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