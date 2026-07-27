What We Learned From Ty Simpson's First Practice at Rams Training Camp

While the Los Angeles Rams reported to training camp on Saturday, the team finally took the field at Loyola Marymount University on Sunday afternoon. The Rams got right into it, jumping immediately into 11-on-11s to begin what is sure to be a competitive two weeks of training camp.

On Saturday, head coach Sean McVay confirmed that quarterback Matthew Stafford would not participate in Sunday’s practice as the team manages his workload. Stafford will participate on every second and fourth day while Sunday’s practice session was day one.

Ty Simpson Gets First Extended Opportunity

However, with Stafford not taking reps, the battle for the backup quarterback job took center stage and the Rams got a close look at rookie Ty Simpson. On Sunday, Stu Jackson of TheRams.com reported that it was Bennett stepping up to lead the first-team offense while Simpson slid into the backup role.

“I'm encouraged,” said offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. “I appreciate the way that he works as much as anything. And I think anytime you've got that mindset, you're going to continue to grow each time that you're out there. And so, I like where he's at, like the opportunity that he's going to get to just continue to grow in this camp."

Ty Simpson Embraces Learning Opportunity

Simpson seemed to have an up-and-down day as he settled in on the first day of training camp. It’s the first time that the quarterbacks have taken the field since the team broke from OTAs. While Pierce DeLuna of the 1st And Tuna Substack noted that Simpson sailed some throws, both quarterbacks got the ball out quickly. DeLuna also noted a strike from Simpson to Konata Mumpfield over the middle.

Additionally, Jackson observed Simpson constantly asking for feedback from the coaching staff, showing his eagerness and willingness to learn.

“Although Simpson didn't run with the first-team offense during the 11-on-11 drills, after every time he got taken out, he would walk over to associate coordinator/quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone for feedback,” wrote Jackson.

The Rams signed Simpson to his rookie contract on Saturday, just before reporting to training camp. These early reps will be critical to his development, especially as the team manages Stafford. That will open up more reps for Simpson in the offense as he continues to grow every day.

Pre-snap Operation Remains the Focus

As Simpson gets started in the early days of training camp, it will be important for him to get his cadence down and understand the offense from a pre-snap standpoint.

“We require so much of those guys from what we do with formations, with motions, with adjustments that they're going to make before the ball is even snapped. That's the foundation,” said Scheelhaase. “He did a good job. I thought both quarterbacks did a great job just with their operation before that ball was snapped."

All eyes will be on Simpson in the early days of training camp, especially as fans arrive on Monday for the team’s first open practice. It’s still very early and Simpson will certainly have his rookie moments. As long as he continues to take command of the pre-snap process and show growth every day, that’s the most important thing at this stage.

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