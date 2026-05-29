Matthew Stafford Embracing Mentor Role With Ty Simpson During Rams OTAs

The Los Angeles Rams began OTAs earlier this week as players finally took the field together for the first time. One of the biggest questions entering OTAs was what the dynamic would be like between quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Ty Simpson.

While the Rams could have drafted a player who would have helped them immediately, they instead took Stafford’s potential replacement with the 13th overall pick. That can sometimes make for an awkward situation. When the Tennessee Titans drafted Malik Willis, quarterback Ryan Tannehill famously said, “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him.” During the Minnesota Vikings’ OTAs, Kyler Murray and JJ McCarthy answered similar questions about working together very differently.

A primary benefit of drafting Simpson now for the Rams is having him be able to sit behind and learn from Stafford. That mentorship role isn’t always embraced, but it shouldn’t be surprising that Stafford is happily taking on that role.

“I think my job first and foremost is to get myself and our team ready to play as best as I possibly can. He’s a part of that team,” said Stafford. “I have a ton of experience and he’s just now starting his journey as an NFL player. He’s a guy that’s asked questions. I’ve been trying to get into those as honestly and thoroughly as I possibly can. He’s a smart kid.”

It won’t be Stafford’s job to coach Simpson. That will be up to Nate Scheelhaase, Kliff Kingsbury, and Dave Ragone. However, it is positive to hear that Stafford has been offering insight from his experience and answering any questions that the 13th overall pick may have.

The Rams recently extended Stafford before OTAs began, locking him up through 2027. Stafford confirmed on Thursday that the plan is to continue taking it year-to-year. While Stafford is certainly nearing the end of his career, he is coming off an MVP season.

“Happy to have next year taken care of if I still want to play and they still want me back,” said Stafford. “I’m doing the best I can to make sure I can play as long as I can.”

When the Rams drafted Sipson, they did so with the future in mind. However, they’ve also been transparent throughout the process, which has helped create a healthy environment between Simpson and Stafford. For Simpson, there may not be a better situation in the NFL as he gets to develop behind Stafford, who is willing to help where he can. Early in OTAs, Stafford seems to be embracing that mentorship role, which is a positive and likely what the Rams envisioned when they made the pick in April.

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