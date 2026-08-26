How Rams Should Handle Ty Simpson, Stetson Bennett in Preseason Finale

As the Los Angeles Rams get set for their final preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, the focus remains on the backup quarterback rotation. With one final chance for Ty Simpson and Stetson Bennett to duke it out during a game, how head coach Sean McVay decides to split the reps is still a major question.

“I wanted to get through this practice to decide on how we'll approach the game so I have not decided that yet and that's the truth,” said McVay.

McVay Remains Undecided on Quarterback Reps

McVay has noted that Simpson will play and that shouldn’t come as a surprise. These reps are important for the rookie quarterback who only started one season at Alabama. However, the Rams have taken a different approach in each preseason game. Against the Kansas City Chiefs, Bennett only played two drives before Simpson finished the game. Last week, Bennett played the first half while Simpson played the second.

With the preseason winding down, it appears that the gap between Bennett and Simpson has never been closer. Their numbers in the preseason are almost identical and many would like to see a ‘Game 7’ against the Chargers. However, the Rams also wouldn’t make a decision based on one preseason game. The coaching staff has been able to watch Simpson and Bennett every day throughout the offseason. Even if a decision hasn’t officially been made, it would be fair to assume that the Rams at least have a pretty good idea of who the backup quarterback behind Stafford will be.

“I think Ty did a great job against Kansas City and last week getting in and out of the huddle, the operation, being able to get through progressions. I think he’s consistently making good decisions,” said McVay. “And then I thought Stetson last week where he got a little bit more opportunities, he showed some of the playmaking with his ability to extend plays with his legs.”

Preseason Reps Carry More Value for Simpson

The Rams are in the middle of a backup quarterback competition, but also have to keep in mind what’s best for Simpson’s development. An argument can be made that after last week's performance, they don’t need to see anymore of Bennett. He’s played in the preseason the last three years and the Rams generally know what they have with him. Meanwhile, these reps will be important for Simpson as they are ideally the only live-game reps that he’ll get until next year. McVay also mentioned that he wants to get fourth-string quarterback Matthew Caldwell some reps as well.

There’s no doubt that the Rams will be keeping three quarterbacks on the final 53-man roster and McVay confirmed that on Tuesday. Bennett won’t be a surprise cut or trade candidate. The Rams have shown this offseason that they respect Bennett and what he brings to the quarterback room.

While the backup quarterback competition may be at the forefront of the media’s minds, the best thing for the Rams would be to play Simpson as much as possible on Thursday against the Chargers. Bennett showed against the Saints that he can operate the offense efficiently with a more extended look. Starting Simpson against the Chargers and then playing him for three or three-and-a-half quarters makes the most sense.

Rams Should Give Simpson a Longer Look

That would give Simpson a neutral game script, something that he didn’t get last week. He would also get the experience of starting a game and leading the offense onto the field. If Simpson passes that test and plays well, maybe the Rams give him the backup quarterback spot. However, for the most part, the Rams have shown all offseason that isn’t the priority. The priority for Simpson remains stacking days and continuing to progress at his own rate.

Once the regular season begins, the reps that Simpson has been getting will drop significantly. His reps have increased over the last two weeks as the Rams have split them more between Simpson and Bennett. However, once the regular season begins, the physical reps will turn into mental reps and ideally, Simpson won’t be playing on Sundays.

Patience Remains Important With Simpson

Some may find it concerning that he hasn’t surpassed Bennett at this point. Still, the fact that it is so close with a player that is in his fourth year in the offense is a positive. Even if Simpson does start the season as the third-string quarterback, that could change at some point throughout the season as well. The Rams typically bring rookies along slowly.

As the Rams get ready for the preseason finale, the focus should be on getting Simpson as many reps as possible. Thursday’s game may represent one final opportunity for Simpson to prove that he can be Stafford’s backup, but his overall development should remain the priority. It will be his last chance to gain meaningful game experience before the regular season, and the Rams need to take full advantage of it.

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