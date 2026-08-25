Rams Rookie Rankings: Wesley Bailey Surges, CJ Daniels Reclaims Top Spot

The Los Angeles Rams are officially getting ready for their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. Throughout the offseason, we’ve been ranking the Rams’ rookies each step of the way. While the Rams only made five draft picks, there have been five undrafted free agents who have come onto the scene during the preseason. Let’s take an updated look at our rookie rankings.

10. DL Tim Keenan III - 7th Round

At this point, there are serious questions about whether Tim Keenan makes the 53-man roster. Among players with at least 40 snaps in the preseason, Keenan ranks 108th out of 110 defensive linemen. Keenan didn’t make an impression in training camp and appears to be on the roster bubble.



* Last Week : 9th



9. OT Keagen Trost - 3rd Round

This isn’t an indication of Trost's talent level. Unfortunately for the third-round pick, he has been injured and is managing a strained hamstring. The Rams will hope to get him back before Week 1.



* Last Week : 7th



8. S Nick Andersen - UDFA

Andersen had a strong preseason debut but was quiet against the Saints. He was credited with two missed tackles, which will be tough for the Rams to overlook. The Rams put a lot of emphasis on stacking days and Andersen took a step back. He may be better suited for the practice squad.



* Last Week : 5th



7. CB Al’Zillion Hamilton - UDFA

It seems unlikely that Hamilton makes the roster given how competitive the cornerback position is. Still, he’s making a strong case. Hamilton had an interception against the Saints after recording a pass breakup in Week 1 of the preseason. The practice squad is the most likely place for him, but Hamilton has shown a lot of positives in coverage.



* Last Week : Not Ranked



6. RB Dean Connors - UDFA

After a standout performance against the Chiefs, Connors played only six snaps on Saturday. It’s possible that the Rams are trying to sneak Connors onto the practice squad. Following a strong preseason, the Rams lost Cody Schrader to the Denver Broncos last year. The Rams may be trying to avoid that with Connors.



* Last Week : 4th



5. OT Austin Blaske - UDFA

Overall, the Rams’ offensive line has been a positive during the preseason. They’ve dominated in the trenches in both games and Austin Blaske has been a big part of that. TThe undrafted free agent took a small step back against the Saints but has allowed just one pressure during the preseason. He’ll be a good developmental player to have on the offensive line.



* Last Week : 6th



4. TE Max Klare - 2nd Round

Klare had seven receptions in the first week of the preseason and four against the Saints, but those four catches went for only 12 yards. Klare was also credited with a drop, which he’ll need to clean up. It’s been nice to see Klare so involved in the offense during the preseason as that likely won’t be the case once the regular season begins.



* Last Week : 3rd



3. EDGE Wesley Bailey - UDFA

Bailey might be the biggest riser among the rookies from last week to this week. While he made his presence felt against the Chiefs, Bailey had 10 pressures in Saturday’s game to go along with a forced fumble inside the five-yard line.. It’s going to be very difficult for the Rams to keep Bailey off the roster.



* Last Week : 8th



2. QB Ty Simpson - 1st Round

It was a difficult game script for Simpson on Saturday against the Saints. The rookie quarterback didn’t touch the ball until there was 7:34 left in the third quarter with the Rams already leading 27-0. The game script made it difficult for the Rams to accomplish what they potentially would have liked during Simpson’s half of the game. However, Simpson still managed to make a handful of positive plays.



* Last Week : 1st



1. WR CJ Daniels - 6th Round

After dropping last week, Daniels is back up to the number one spot. The Rams made Daniels a focal point of the offense against the Saints as he finished with eight receptions for 68 yards on 13 targets. His eight receptions led all wide receivers in Week 2 of the preseason and he averaged 2.62 yards per route run. It’s possible Saturday was a test to see if Daniels could handle a large workload before the start of the regular season.



* Last Week : 2nd



Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.