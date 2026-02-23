Three Unique Replacements if Rams Tyler Higbee Retires

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. With Tyler Higbee's future unclear, the Rams might need to address their tight end room sooner than later, and for a unit that thrives off of their veteran mindset, these three free agents could be the fit the franchise needs.

Pro Football Focus' Thomas Valentine compiled a list of the best tight ends in the NFL, ranking them by their 2025 PFF grade. Here are the more intriguing and realistic options.

Kyle Pitts

Pitts finally found his feet last season, recapturing his rookie form which led to Valentine ranking him as the 14th best tight end in the NFL, with a PFF grade of 73.6.

"The Falcons have been waiting for a leap from Kyle Pitts since his rookie season," stated Valentine. "Pitts eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark back in 2021, but had struggled to recapture that form in the years since. However, the former No. 4 pick had arguably the best season of his career in 2025."

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Pitts caught a career-high 88 passes — 20 more than in his rookie season — for 928 yards and five touchdowns. There was more consistency in Pitts’ game, but his 7.5-yard average depth of target was also the lowest of his career. Pitts heads into free agency on a head of steam."

Pitts' breakout year came via a version of the McVay offense, which was coordinated by former Rams assistant Zac Robinson. However, Robinson's offense needs more refinement and with the speed that Pitts was able to create, the prospect of having Pitts with the current Rams tight ends would be a defensive coordinator's nightmare.

Charlie Kolar

Valentine ranks Kolar at ten, with a PFF grade of 77.6 after Kolar played his role with a Ravens team in need of help after getting hammered with injuries.

"Despite being third on the Ravens’ tight end depth chart, Charlie Kolar still manages to have a positive impact on offense," stated Valentine. "He’s not a massive contributor in the passing game despite catching a career-high 10 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Where Kolar makes his money is in the Ravens’ excellent running game."

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar (88) runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

"Kolar’s 71.5 PFF run-blocking grade was 15th at his position, with the fourth-year tight end excellent at sealing the edge and allowing Derrick Henry (80.4 grade; 14th) to bounce outside or keep his feet churning north to south. The former fourth-round pick is a free agent this offseason and could make some money as a strong run-blocker."

Kolar worked with Rams offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase at Iowa State, and his ability as a run blocker would help take the team's 13 personnel package to the next level, helping Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson establish themselves in a more prolific way next season.

Jake Tonges

Tonges was a breakout star for the San Francisco 49ers in 2025, finishing the year with a 77.9 grade as Valentine ranked Tonges as his ninth best tight end in the NFL.

"With Kittle banged up for half the season, the 49ers leaned into 2022 undrafted free agent Jake Tonges for production at the tight end position," stated Valentine. "Tonges entered the 2025 campaign with just one target in his career, all the way back in 2022, but he deputized tremendously for Kittle."

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) tackles San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"Tonges caught 40 passes for 366 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games, despite playing eight contests with fewer than 10 total offensive snaps on the field. Like Kittle, Tonges is a strong run-blocker, compiling a 74.4 PFF run-blocking grade in 2025 — the fifth-highest among tight ends. Tonges registered four games with a PFF grade over 80.0, and he also compiled a 90.3 PFF grade in the divisional round against the Seahawks."

Tonges would be the perfect addition as his blocking skills would allow him to assist as a tight end and as a fullback. On top of that, he's perfect for every formation the Rams enjoy using and he's able to play off a variety of teammates.

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts with tight end Jake Tonges (88) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) in the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The one problem is that he's a restricted free agent, and the 49ers seem to love him, thus acquiring Tonges this offseason is likely to be too expensive or just impossible.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.