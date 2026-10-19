Rams Report Card Reveals Major Offensive Failures in Loss to Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams lost another one-score game this season, falling 18-16 to the Arizona Cardinals. It’s the type of loss that shouldn’t happen to a Sean McVay-led team. The Rams didn’t get a good performance from Matthew Stafford, and Sean McVay didn’t coach a clean game. While the defense kept the Rams in it, they also allowed six scoring drives. Let’s grade each position group’s performance.

Matthew Stafford: D

The Rams can’t keep having Matthew Stafford not show up until the fourth quarter. Through the first three quarters on Sunday, Stafford was 12-for-19 for 96 yards. While Stafford picked it up in the fourth quarter and gave the Rams the lead at the end, it’s just not sustainable. The Rams need Stafford for 60 minutes. In two of the last three games, the Rams have gotten the version of Stafford that they need for less than 15.

Matthew Stafford PFF Grade: 50.4

Running Backs: B

Sean McVay could have done a better job getting the running backs more involved in the offense. Sunday’s game should have been one where Corum and Williams combined for over 30 carries. Instead, they had 19 carries for 92 yards. Both averaged over 4.5 yards per carry in the game. Corum seemed to pick up where he left off last year against the Cardinals, forcing three missed tackles. He even got involved in the passing game, scoring on a screen.

Blake Corum PFF Grade: 77.9

Kyren Williams PFF Grade: 59.0

Wide Receivers: B

When the wide receivers got involved, they were good. Stafford simply didn’t give them enough opportunities.Puka Nacua had three targets in the first three quarters and then matched that on the final drive alone when the offense finally came to life. Konata Mumpfield was efficient with two catches and Nacua had six receptions on seven targets and should have had a touchdown if Stafford hits him wide open in the third quarter.

Puka Nacua PFF Grade: 74.7

Konata Mumpfield PFF Grade: 68.6

Davante Adams PFF Grade: 68.2

Tight Ends: D

For an offense that is supposed to feature the tight ends, that position group hasn’t shown that it is good enough for that to be the case. Davis Allen was featured on a fullback dive on 4th-and-1 that came up short. Additionally, Tyler Higbee fumbled with the Rams nearing the red zone. It’s his second fumble this year. Colby Parkinson scored the go-ahead touchdown late, but it can be argued that it hurt the Rams in that situation and that he would have been better off going down.

Colby Parkinson PFF Grade: 65.6

Tyler Higbee PFF Grade: 37.6

Offensive Line: B-

For the most part, the offensive line played well. The Cardinals certainly took advantage of Alaric Jackson’s absence by blitzing more, but David Quessenberry wasn't the reason the Rams lost. He only gave up two pressures. Where the Rams have struggled is on the interior, which is supposed to be their strength. Still, Warren McClendon had an untimely penalty that pushed the Rams back five yards on 4th-and-3.

David Quessenberry PFF Grade: 83.0

Steve Avila PFF Grade: 66.7

Coleman Shelton PFF Grade: 62.9

Warren McClendon PFF Grade: 59.2

Kevin Dotson PFF Grade: 55.3

Defensive Line: C-

Aaron Donald made a few splash plays against the Cardinals and Byron Young was dominant in the first half. However, no player had more than three pressures and they struggled against the run. One can certainly hope that the return of Myles Garrett provides a boost here, but this group overall needs to be better.

Wesley Bailey PFF Grade: 80.1

Aaron Donald PFF Grade: 78.9

Poona Ford PFF Grade: 70.3

Kobie Turner PFF Grade: 67.2

Desjuan Johnson PFF Grade: 66.7

Byron Young PFF Grade: 62.0

Tyler Davis PFF Grade: 61.6

Josaiah Stewart PFF Grade: 48.1

Braden Fiske PFF Grade: 45.5

Ty Hamilton PFF Grade: 35.0

Linebackers: C-

Nate Landman missed two tackles and both he and Omar Speights allowed three receptions on three targets. Landman was exploited in coverage a few times. The Rams need better linebacker play.

Omar Speights PFF Grade: 70.6

Nate Landman PFF Grade: 44.1

Secondary: C

Josh Wallace continues to play very well when given opportunities. He was targeted eight times against the Cardinals and allowed just four catches. His big penalty at the end can certainly be argued. Quentin Lake had the interception on the first drive as well. That’s where the positives end, though. Kam Kinchens missed two tackles along with Kam Curl. The inability to tackle at the second and third levels is a big reason why the Cardinals were able to run the ball as successfully as they did.

Josh Wallace PFF Grade: 84.7

Quentin Lake PFF Grade: 81.1

Jaylen McCollough PFF Grade: 63.9

Kam Curl PFF Grade: 62.4

Jaylen Watson PFF Grade: 58.2

Kam Kinchens PFF Grade: 49.3

Special Teams: C-

Sunday didn’t come without its special teams errors. On the Rams’ first kickoff of the game, the coverage unit once again didn’t execute well, allowing a big return that led to Blake Grupe getting injured. Jordan Whittington also had a chance to down a punt inside the five and missed it. Due to the lack o confidence in the coverage unit, the Rams opted to kick the ball into the end zone in the fourth quarter, setting up the Cardinals at the 35-yard line. However, Ethan Evans gets some props for making the extra point that gave the Rams the lead.

Ethan Evans PFF Grade: 64.3

Blake Grupe PFF Grade: 61.1

Wesley Bailey PFF Grade: 66.8

Desjuan Johnson PFF Grade: 63.1

Dean Connors PFF Grade: 62.5

Coaching Staff: D+

McVay was severely out-coached in this one by Mike LaFleur and Nick Rallis. The fullback dive playcall on 4th-and-1 isn’t acceptable given the other options on offense. McVay and Stafford are two of the biggest problems right now. That doesn’t mean either needs to be benched or fired, but the Rams need better from both of them. The good news is that both are part of the solution.

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