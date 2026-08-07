Rams End Training Camp on Positive Note After Strong Final Practice

After returning from a break on Wednesday following the second block of training camp, the Los Angeles Rams didn’t have their strongest practice. With training camp at Loyola Marymount University coming to a close on Friday, the Rams looked to end on a positive note.

"Yesterday, I thought it was not a good practice for us,” said head coach Sean McVay. “I think we are better than what yesterday was and I thought the guys came out with the intentionality…I do like the way that these guys respond to whatever occurs and I like how we're just being present. So far, so good. Yesterday was a good learning op and I thought today they responded in a better way."

Rams Respond After Disappointing Practice

McVay didn’t say specifically what was off on Wednesday, but seemed pleased that the team responded. The Rams wrapped up at Loyola Marymount after 10 practices and will now head to Woodland Hills to start preparing for the regular season. Their first preseason game is against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 15.

On Thursday, players like Blake Corum and Emmanuel Forbes stood out on their respective sides of the ball. Team reporter Stu Jackson noted Corum’s agility and explosiveness, as well as Forbes recording a pair of pass breakups, including one while covering Davante Adams.

Rams training camp Practice 10:



Defense won the past 2 days at LMU overall;



Shaun Dolac had a pick-6 off Stetson;



Emmanuel Forbes & Quentin Lake came up big in coverage;



Cam Lampkin stood out again in a strong camp;



Lot of varied work for the TEs today, including Max Klare. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) August 7, 2026

McVay’s overall displeasure on Wednesday may have more to do with the defense winning the last two days with Myles Garrett back on the field than the team as a whole not meeting the standard. It also doesn’t hurt that the Rams had Matthew Stafford back in the first-team offense after his scheduled off day.

With OTAs and training camp over, the Rams are pretty much done with the installation period. Things will start to ramp up and get more serious when the team heads back to Woodland Hills as they begin preparing for Week 1.

Attention Turns to Woodland Hills

As the team heads back to Woodland Hills, the focus will remain heavily on Aaron Donald’s potential return. Donald worked out at the team facility on Tuesday and it wouldn’t be surprising to see things move quickly now that the Rams have broken from training camp. While there isn’t an official timeline, McVay noted last week that things could start moving once the Rams left Loyola Marymount.

The Rams finished training camp on a positive note and will now shift their attention to preparing for the regular season. Following a strong final day of training camp, the Rams will return to Woodland Hills with momentum as they begin preparing for the regular season.

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