Aaron Donald's Return to the Rams No Longer Feels Like Wishful Thinking

When Aaron Donald first teased the idea of a comeback to the Los Angeles Rams, it wouldn't have been crazy to dismiss the idea. After being retired from the NFL for two years, in all likelihood, Donald was just having fun and entertaining the idea of playing alongside Myles Garrett. Since then, the narrative has gone from "what would a Donald comeback look like" to "maybe he will make a comeback" to "this might actually happen."

Why Aaron Donald Retired From the Rams

Donald retired in 2023 following the Rams losing to the Detroit Lions in the playoffs. Two months later, he announced his retirement in an hour-long video to YouTube.

“I had a fun year. Got to enjoy every moment and watch the young guys grow,” said Donald. “I knew I was going to retire, but after that Detroit game, I walked off the field with a smile on my face. I remember giving Sean a big hug and said “that’s it” and I was at peace with it.”

While he didn’t go out with a Super Bowl win riding off into the sunset, he got the next best thing. After missing half of the 2022 season with an injury, Donald went out playing near the top of his game and he got to go out on his terms.

The 2023 season was one that the Rams and Donald could feel good about. Nobody expected them to be good. They came back from a 3-6 start to make the playoffs and took a good Detroit Lions team to the brink on the road.

A Career That Felt Complete

Since then, he has consistently used the expression that he feels “full” and “complete” when talking about his career. Just earlier this year, he went on Cam Heyward’s podcast and said that he has, “no urge to play football.”

And why would Donald have an urge to play again? This is someone who accomplished everything throughout his career. In his 10-year career, Donald was a First-team All-Pro eight times. In the two years he wasn’t, he won Defensive Rookie of the Year or was injured. Donald won the Defensive Player of the Year award three times, a feat matched only by J.J. Watt and Lawrence Taylor. He also won a Super Bowl, and played a big role in the Rams winning.

“Full” is the best way to describe Donald’s career. He completed football. What else is there for Donald to accomplish?

It would have been natural to be skeptical about a Donald return. Even if some did have optimism that he would return, maybe they only expected it for a playoff run.

However, if anybody knows Donald, he was going to go all-in if he did it. As Peter Schrager reported in July, “He wants to go the full season and he wants to be the best version of himself.”

Donald Finally Has His Ideal Running Mate

We are two months removed from the Rams trading for Garrett, and Donald's return has gone from a small idea to a legitimate possibility. It’s gone from two guys joking about something late one night at the bar to, “Hey, maybe this isn’t that crazy.”

The Rams have grown from the rebuilding team that Donald left in 2023. Young players like Kobie Turner and Byron Young have developed. This is a team that’s once again on the cusp of winning the Super Bowl and are favorites to win it all even without Donald. They have one of the best rosters in the NFL after trading for Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett.

When Donald retired, the Rams were asking him to do everything. The best pass rusher Donald played with was Von Miller and he joined the team midseason following a trade. Throughout his entire career, Donald was double-teamed and triple-teamed on a weekly basis as teams gameplanned around him.

It would have only been natural for Donald to feel a little bit burned out. That was a tough load to carry. With that said, it’s also no longer the case. After trading for Garrett, the Rams have arguably the best defensive player in the NFL. Garrett just won the Defensive Player of the Year for a second time and set the single-season sack record. That's the player opposing offenses will focus on the most.

Garrett is the type of player that Donald dreamed of playing alongside in his career. After trading for Miller, Donald said, “I ain't stopped smiling yet,” when the team concluded its first practice. Miller added at the time, “It’s going to be hard for teams to try and focus on one person because you have so many good players.” Together, Donald and Miller dominated in the playoffs.

Getting Back to Football Shape

It may seem unfathomable that a player could leave the game for two years and then come back at 35. However, if anybody can do it, it’s Donald.

There aren’t many examples of this type of comeback in the NFL. Philip Rivers returned last year after being out of the game for five years. Deion Sanders came out of retirement after being away for three years to play with Ray Lewis. Reggie White left the game for a year and then came back to play for his hometown Carolina Panthers.

Donald has more shape in his left pinky finger than most people have in their entire body. Still, being in shape and being in football shape are two different things. That’s what Donald has been working on. He had the initial workout caught on video by TMZ and has continued working out since.

It's Time to Take This Seriously

As training camp started, the Rams remained adamant that they weren’t pressuring him to return. The consensus was that the Rams would welcome him back if he returned, but they would continue as normal if he didn’t.

“He is going through his process and he is putting himself in a position to make a decision and he's earned the right to be able to do that,” said McVay on the first day of training camp. “If he feels good, then you guys know he's going to be ready to rock. But if not, he's earned the right. He doesn't owe us anything.”

The idea of Donald returning is like the opening of Rocky II. After retiring following his first fight with Apollo Creed, Rocky laces up his gloves and starts training again. He hasn't stepped back into the ring yet, but once the training begins, the comeback is no longer just a hypothetical.

On Wednesday, Donald had an official “tryout” with the Rams. While it wasn’t a true tryout, it was another workout at the team facility. What was once a long shot has become a legitimate possibility.

McVay has one of the worst poker faces out there and has been giddy every time Donald is brought up. On Friday, McVay said, “Things are going in the right direction and if there's an arrow, it's trending upwards.”

What's Next for Aaron Donald and the Rams

Nothing is guaranteed, but for the first time throughout the entire saga, it feels a lot more real than it has previously. This seems to be heading in one direction and Donald’s return feels inevitable. It’s not a matter of “will Donald come back” but “when will Donald come back.”

There’s still a lot that the Rams and Donald have to figure out. Donald has to apply for reinstatement to the league and both sides need to work out his contract. Defensively, the Rams need to figure out what kind of workload Donald can manage and how to maximize his current ability.

When Donald first teased the idea of a comeback, it felt like a pipe dream. Now, two months later, and after multiple workouts at the team facility, it's something that could legitimately happen. For the first time since Donald retired, the fire to play has been reignited and all that’s left is for Donald to make his decision.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.