Myles Garrett Eases Injury Concerns With Return to Rams Practice

As the Los Angeles Rams closed out their second block of training camp, edge rusher Myles Garrett missed the final three practices of the block. According to head coach Sean McVay on Sunday, Garrett simply had a little soreness in his lower half and the team was just being cautious.

Garrett Returns After Three-Day Absence

Garrett returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of the Rams' final two training camp practices. He spoke to the media after practice and said he’s feeling good.

“I feel good. I'm allowed to get sore,” said Garrett. “Every now and then I get a bump or bruise. They're just trying to make sure I get back to 100 percent.”

It’s certainly a positive that Garrett was back on the practice field on Wednesday. While the Rams have managed some of their veterans throughout training camp, Garrett missing three consecutive practices was certainly odd. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has practiced every other day and the Rams gave veteran rest days to Davante Adams, Alaric Jackson, and Byron Young.

When it comes to injuries, it can be hard to take the Rams at face value as they can beat around the bush sometimes. Stafford’s back injury last year is a prime example. Still, there never seemed to be anything to be overly concerned about with Garrett.

Why the Rams Are Playing It Safe

It makes sense that the Rams would want to play it safe. The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers already lost edge rushers Jalon Walker and Nic Scourton to torn ACLs. Both Walker and Scourton will be major losses for those defenses.

In a season in which the Rams’ goal is a Super Bowl, it makes sense to err on the side of caution with situations like Garrett’s. It does no good for the Rams if Garrett gets hurt in training camp or isn’t 100 percent going into Week 1.

That’s especially the case for Garrett, who is a veteran and going into his 10th season. That’s not to say that these practices aren’t important. Garrett is learning a new scheme and building chemistry with players like Kobie Turner and Young on the defensive line. At the same time, the Rams know what Garrett brings to the defense and he’s been as advertised when he has practiced.

Much of the Rams’ success is dependent on Garrett’s health among other players. One of the only things that can derail the Rams’ season is injuries. Keeping their core players as healthy as possible going into the season will be important.

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