Sean McVay Speaks on Rams' Beneficial Schedule in November
After playing in four road games, including trips out east to Philadelphia, Nashville, Baltimore, and London over the course of the first seven weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams will spend the entire month of November close to home.
The Rams host the New Orleans Saints in week nine before a quick trip up to Santa Clara in week ten. After playing the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams host the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before taking a cross-country road trip to Carolina to wrap up the month
With the benefit of playing at home, not needing to spend more than 48 hours in a city that isn't Los Angeles, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on the schedule.
McVay On Home Schedule
“It's a benefit," stated McVay. "I appreciate what you're asking, but I don't really look at it that way. I look at it as let's be in the moment one day at a time. I'm glad that we're home three of the four games. It'll be great to be back at SoFi this week."
"I couldn't tell you who we play other than the Saints this week. That's served us well. I think everybody talks about being present all the time, but to be able to do it… It's easy to say but it's really hard to do. We're going to focus one day at a time. I'm excited to build on some of the momentum that I thought these guys established."
"We have to continuously go this way with the approach that we expect to take and every single week there are challenges. Humility is only a day away. I'm glad to be back home, but my sole focus and concentration is on having a good day today with our preparation geared towards being at our best when we play the Saints on Sunday.
That has been the recipe to the Rams' success, and that is taking things one week at a time and from their daily operations, one moment at a time. It's how they remain efficient but with the benefit of not spending time traveling, that's more time the Rams are able to invest into their own well-being and that's something that can't be overlooked.
The Rams are 2-1 at home this season.
