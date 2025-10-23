Rams Byron Young: Powered By Pilates
There is a running joke around the Los Angeles Rams' facility that Byron Young's magic power is Pilates. That's not my joke, Jared Verse said it and it's true. Ever since incorporating Pilates into his workout routine, Young has transformed into one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and considering he was already an underrated run defender, the increased flexibility and stamina Pilates provides, paired with his natural ability to read the game, has prompted Young to make game-changing plays throughout the season.
Young is currently tied for the NFL lead in sacks and is two games away from tying the NFL record for consecutive regular season games in which he's recorded at least .5 a sack.
Young on Pilates
Young started Pilates right after the Rams' loss to the Eagles in the playoffs and he spoke about it the day before training camp began.
“I really focused a lot on my body," stated Young on what he focused on during the offseason. "I took on a new hobby now, doing Pilates… getting leaner, loosening up my hips and my knees, getting them a lot stronger. I want to prevent injuries, so that's kind of what I've been focusing on and my technique."
“I definitely feel it a lot just breathing and everything. Like I said, I'm feeling a lot leaner. On the field, I don't get as gassed. In my form, in my technique, every time I'm in position, I can be in itfor a longer period of time. Stability with my knees, when I'm in my stance, it's a lot easier and a lot smoother. Especially bending around the corners. I've seen that [improving] during OTAs and [with] everything I've been doing. I've seen the improvements.”
I spoke with Young during the season and he continued to back his initial statement, commenting on the continued improvement of his health and his overall game.
Jared Verse on Thursday
Before the Rams flew out to London, Verse was asked on what he thinks Young did to elevate his game.
“I'm being dead serious when I say Pilates," stated Verse. "I'm being dead serious. He’s been so intentional with it. He's talking about how good it makes him feel after the fact and how good his trainer is and everything like that. He feels more flexible. He feels more fluid. He feels more confident in his body. I feel like that's what I attribute to it.”
Young recorded 1.5 sacks against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
