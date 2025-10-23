Ram Digest

Rams Byron Young: Powered By Pilates

The Los Angeles Rams defender changed the trajectory of his career with one simple move

Brock Vierra

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) during the first quarter at Niss
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) during the first quarter at Niss / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

There is a running joke around the Los Angeles Rams' facility that Byron Young's magic power is Pilates. That's not my joke, Jared Verse said it and it's true. Ever since incorporating Pilates into his workout routine, Young has transformed into one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and considering he was already an underrated run defender, the increased flexibility and stamina Pilates provides, paired with his natural ability to read the game, has prompted Young to make game-changing plays throughout the season.

Young is currently tied for the NFL lead in sacks and is two games away from tying the NFL record for consecutive regular season games in which he's recorded at least .5 a sack.

Young on Pilates

Young started Pilates right after the Rams' loss to the Eagles in the playoffs and he spoke about it the day before training camp began.

“I really focused a lot on my body," stated Young on what he focused on during the offseason. "I took on a new hobby now, doing Pilates… getting leaner, loosening up my hips and my knees, getting them a lot stronger. I want to prevent injuries, so that's kind of what I've been focusing on and my technique."

Byron Young
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“I definitely feel it a lot just breathing and everything. Like I said, I'm feeling a lot leaner. On the field, I don't get as gassed. In my form, in my technique, every time I'm in position, I can be in itfor a longer period of time. Stability with my knees, when I'm in my stance, it's a lot easier and a lot smoother. Especially bending around the corners. I've seen that [improving] during OTAs and [with] everything I've been doing. I've seen the improvements.”

I spoke with Young during the season and he continued to back his initial statement, commenting on the continued improvement of his health and his overall game.

Jared Verse on Thursday

Before the Rams flew out to London, Verse was asked on what he thinks Young did to elevate his game.

Jared Verse
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) defends Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) as Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) blocks during the first half during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images / Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images

“I'm being dead serious when I say Pilates," stated Verse. "I'm being dead serious. He’s been so intentional with it. He's talking about how good it makes him feel after the fact and how good his trainer is and everything like that. He feels more flexible. He feels more fluid. He feels more confident in his body. I feel like that's what I attribute to it.”

Young recorded 1.5 sacks against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.