Rams Morning Report: News From The Bye Week
The Los Angeles Rams are off this week before playing the New Orleans Saints next week. Here's the latest from the team and from around the NFL.
Tyler Higbee Fined
"The NFL fined #Rams TE Tyler Higbee $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) — the banned “nose wipe” celebration last week in London," tweeted NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.
Byron Young's Sack Lead
Byron Young is currently tied with Brian Burns for the NFL lead in sacks this season at nine. Burns is dealing with a hip injury but told reporters he expects to play. The Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants defeated the Eagles in home action earlier in the season.
Atlanta's First Round Pick
The Atlanta Falcons play the Miami Dolphins in home action. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr is out and backup Kirk Cousins will get the start. Penix has a chance to come back next week. The Rams own Atlanta's 2026 First Round Pick.
The Trade Market
By various outlets and insiders, the Rams have been making calls for various players and while no solid names have been listed yet, the team is in position to execute a game-chaning trade if they wish to do so. While the validity of claims will vary, the Rams believe they can win a Super Bowl and in the McVay era, history says make the trade.
In 2018, when the Rams reached Super Bowl LIII, they traded for Donte Fowler Jr and in 2021, when they won Super Bowl LVI, they traded for Von Miller.
Puka Nacua
Next week begins testing to see if Puka Nacua will play against the Saints. Sean McVay last spoke about him on Friday before the Jaguars game.
“He's done really well," stated McVay. "I was able to sit with him a little bit last night. He's making good progress. I am very optimistic about hopefully having him ready after the bye. I think it'll serve him well and I have confidence in our other receivers to be able to step up.”
Next week will also serve as another testing period for Rob Havenstein. The veteran right tackle and captain has missed the last three games due to injury. Warren McClendon Jr has gotten the start in his place.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE