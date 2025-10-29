Sean McVay Talks About the Rams Preparations After Bye Week
The Los Angeles Rams returned to their regular work schedule this week after enjoying a needed BYE. After taking four trips out East, including a game in London, the Rams are set to play their next four games in California, with three at SoFi Stadium.
On Wednesday, both Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke to reporters before practice, while Davante Adams spoke after. The Rams are set to host the New Orleans Saints in week nine action on Sunday.
On Monday, McVay detailed the importance rest plays within his week-to-week routine.
Q: What does your morning routine looks like now and how it has changed since the beginning of your career?
“Wow, I don't know if we have enough time here. Here's what I would say, I've really grown to appreciate how dumb I was early on thinking it was cool to work as many hours as you used to work. There’s a good saying, ‘You want to work smart and hard, not stupid.’ What I would say is there's a premium on sleep. I'm trying to get eight hours of sleep two nights out on Friday and Saturday always. I try to get seven hours of sleep every single night. If I don't, I am not as fun to be around and I notice that significantly. That’s not when you're at your best. This is about people. This is about dealing with people, being patient, being urgent, but being clear thinking and so I've gone to bed earlier."
"What’s nice is I have a 2-year-old son now. He goes to bed at about seven and dad isn't as far behind as maybe you would think, but I get up early. I've always been a little bit of an early riser and what I like about that is there are a lot of unforeseen things that take place throughout the course of the day that you naturally have to deal with as a head coach whether that's operationally, schedule wise, schematically, different phases, being what you need to be and having fluidity and flexibility so you better save those first few hours of the day to be able to get your priority things done where you have some quiet time. My rhythm has been pretty consistent where I'm up early but being able to prioritize sleep has been something I've leaned into and felt incredibly tangible benefits from it. I notice when I don't how significantly different that is as well.”
