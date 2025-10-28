Sean McVay Shares Rams Approach to Managing Puka Nacua's Playstyle
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is one of the best carriers of the football in the NFL. His ability to explode out of his cuts, paired with his physical playstyle, has established him as a premier playmaker.
Nacua missed the Rams' last game with injury and after missing multiple games in 2024, Sean McVay was asked how he balances allowing Nacua to maintain his playstyle while finding ways to prevent injury.
McVay on Nacua
“It’s a good question," stated McVay. "I think you look at the things that are reflected in, why are we missing time if we are? If they're preventable, then let's continuously look at that, communicate that and be able to pick and choose our spots. When you're going up to try to break up a pass on a 50/50 ball and your ankle comes down weird, sometimes there are some freak things."
"I think the important thing is being mindful of the totality of the workload that we're asking of him and being cognizant of that through 17 games. Then hopefully, you earn the right to be able to play after that. What I think is good is sometimes you're forced by nature of situations that arise to learn, how do we take advantage of the totality and are there some chances to be able to maybe take some snaps or things off of him that allows other guys to still be able to be contributors? We’re always trying to find that sweet spot."
"It's a positive thing because he is such a productive player in so many phases. We do talk about those things in regard to the things that we can control to maybe limit the exposure to some of those possible injuries. Then there are occupational hazards that exist in this game, as you well know. Sometimes you're saying, ‘Could we have done anything to prevent it?’ I'm glad he went up and played DB [Defensive Back] in that situation. I'm bummed that he came down on his ankle weird. It’s a give and take, if that answers your question.”
Nacua is set to return to action this week as he looks to pick up from where he left off, establishing himself as one of the best pass catchers in football.
