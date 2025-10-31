Sean McVay Shares Details Of First Conversation With Rams' Roger McCreary
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Earlier in the week, the Los Angeles Rams executed a trade for defensive back Roger McCreary. McCreary, who is on the fourth and final year of his rookie deal, has provided instant depth to the secondary, while providing McCreary the platform to carve out a role for himself before he enters free agency or unless the Rams re-sign him.
McVay on McCreary
On Wednesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay shared what was said during his first conversation with McCreary, sharing his connection to the team.
“I think more than anything, it was just saying, ‘Hey, we’ve respected your game from afar.’ It’s cool [Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant] has some experience with him," stated McVay. "He coached him when he was coaching the Senior Bowl and Roger was coming out of Auburn."
"We’re really just excited to get him comfortable with his teammates and where to go. I was just talking to him a little bit before the special teams walk through. We’re excited to be able to have him and to continue to get to know him. I think more than anything, [we want to] put our arm around him and try to be able to get him up to speed as quickly as possible with the expectation that he'll help in some form or fashion this week.”
McCreary is Ready to Roll
On Friday, McVay announced that Darious Williams will be doubtful for the game, meaning McCreary's depth is already coming into play. Williams is currently working through an injury and while the Rams have yet to state how McCreary will be used, they run a three-man outside corner rotation, and outside of McCreary, only Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes remain the only corners on the 53-man roster.
While the Rams could push Josh Wallace into service or even attempt to put Quentin Lake on the outside, neither option is realistic since it would be wildly beyond both men's skillsets, indicating McCreary is about to have a controlled trial by fire.
While McCreary probably won't see a ton of snaps, when he's on the field, he'll likely get targeted as a test so the Rams will be able to see what he can do.
