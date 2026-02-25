Three Defensive Backs Who Could Amplify Rams Attack in 2026

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams need to add talent to their secondary in 2026, and the NFL Draft is a perfect place to do so.

CBS Sports' Brad Crawford named three defensive backs with something to prove at the Combine, and here's how they could fit with the Rams.

Davison Igbinosun

A standout at Ohio State, Igbinosun could be a longterm solution at outside corner, and if he falls to day two, something I expect, the Rams could add an additional cornerback as well with one of their first-round picks. Igbinosun played under new Rams' defensive assistant Michael Hunter.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) celebrates an interception during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"A three-year starter for the Buckeyes after transferring from Ole Miss, Igbinosun did not allow a touchdown pass in coverage last fall, but got handsy at times," stated Crawford. "Penalty-avoidance is an area he'll need to clean up at the next level and certainly a coachable tactic. There's a chance to impress during individual drills in Indianapolis for a player with great size at the position (6-2, 200) and ample elite reps at college football's highest level."

Bud Clark

Clark, a safety out of TCU, could be the next great Rams ' defensive back due to his natural read of the game.

"Clark's not a burner and isn't going to wow scouts with his speed, but his knack for ball-tracking and making plays in coverage is a flex NFL teams should covet in the later rounds of the draft," stated Crawford. "Clark followed 11 career interceptions from his spot in centerfield with the Horned Frogs with a notable week at the Senior Bowl, strengthening his stock. Clark is not ranked within the top 10 prospects at the safety position per CBS Sports, but that could change after the combine."

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) and linebacker Anthony Williams (30) celebrate with the Iron Skillet trophy after the Frogs defeat the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Rams love to keep a single high safety as it allows them to stack the box with defensive backs instead of linebackers, giving them an edge in coverage. Speed is important, but not as much as positioning and timing, two elements Clark has, and if he can play in the centerfield role, Clark could be a cheap but effective replacement for Kam Curl .

Jalon Kilgore

In 2025, I wrote extensively about Nick Emmanwori's talent and potential, detailing that the Rams should select him before the Seahawks did, as I felt he was the second coming of Kam Chancellor. Unfortunately for the Rams, this ended up being the case, but the good news is that Kilgore has the potential to have the same influence Emmanwori has on Seattle's defense.

"Remember former Gamecocks safety Nick Emmanwori's freakish showing at last year's NFL Combine? It was enough to motivate the Seattle Seahawks to take him at No. 35 overall in the second round, arguably the steal of the cycle, given his rookie season production. Kilgore's current projection is somewhere in the mid-round range and he's two inches shorter than Emmanwori at 6-foot-1, but his athleticism and ball skills are comparable. Kilgore is competing with South Carolina secondary mate Brandon Cisse at cornerback to be the Gamecocks' highest selection in April."

Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) intercepts a pass intended for Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Winston Watkins (17) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Rams rarely extend defensive backs, and there was a reason why Quentin Lake was the exception. In the next two seasons, the Rams will have to find solutions to the holes Jaylen McCollough and Josh Wallace might create with their expiring deals, and Kilgore could be that option. Plus, more defensive back depth means more defensive back blitzes.

