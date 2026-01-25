Why Rams Are On The Verge Of Retaining Chris Shula

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Despite being a popular head coaching candidate, it appears that Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula could retain his position after the Rams' postseason run, and hires from around the league have left him without a popular option.

Pittsburgh Found Their Match

Shula , a favorite for the Pittsburgh Steelers job, will not interview for it in person as the Steelers hired Pittsburgh native Mike McCarthy for the role.

We have verbally agreed for Mike McCarthy to become our next head coach. pic.twitter.com/oOqZPRm7aX — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 24, 2026

With the Steelers' job off the board, there are only four spots open for head coaching roles and it appears Shula isn't interested or is in position for any of them.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns did put in a request to interview Shula, but it's believed that Shula declined the interview.

"Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula wound up doing five HC interviews—he met with the Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins, Raiders and Cardinals," reported NFL Insider Albert Breer. "He'd gotten seven requests. And the three Rams assistants (Shula, Mike LaFleur, Nate Scheelhaase) did a total of 11 interviews."

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates as he comes back on the field in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Browns are interested, they will have to wait until after the Rams season has concluded to issue another request, though it's believed that Shula to the Browns is extremely unlikely to the point of near certainty he won't take the job.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills, who fired head coach Sean McDermott after their loss in the Divisional Round, can not conduct interviews until their team loses. Why others are able to interview coaches on the winning AFC and NFC sides on the Monday after conference championship weekend is that they conducted remote interviews already and only second round interviews are allowed.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III looks to the sidelines as the teams change positions at the end of the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This means the Bills can not talk to Shula or any Rams coaches until they lose. The soonest the Bills could talk to Shula is Monday, but if the Rams win, the Bills won't be able to talk to Shula until February 9th.

Las Vegas Raiders

If Shula is to become a head coach this offseason, the Raiders will be his best shot. The Raiders did interview Shula already and will be able to do so again in-person on Monday. However, the Raiders are a dumpster fire with the power within ownership becoming Tom Brady's with each passing day.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Brady's and Shula's vision isn't aligned, a deal will likely not be struck. The Raiders have also fired their head coach in three consecutive seasons, making the job even less attractive.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals appear interested in Shula's predecessor and Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur but things could change in the desert.

"Right now the Arizona Cardinals consider Raheem Morris, Anthony Campanile, and Mike LaFleur as their lead candidates, per sources," wrote NFL Insider Dianna Russini.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cardinals also fired a defensive-minded head coach in Jonathan Gannon. Their previous defensive-minded head coach before Gannon was Steve Wilks, whom they fired after one season for the offensive-minded Kliff Kingsbury, after giving Wilks limited resources to succeed.

