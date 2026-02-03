Three Observations From 49ers Hiring Former Rams DC Raheem Morris

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The San Francisco 49ers sent shockwaves across the NFL when they hired former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their DC opening.

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about the hire on Monday.

“It's great," stated McVay. "Usually we get a chance…we'll spend some time with them. I was with Raheem and his wife yesterday out here and it is weird going against your buddy, but he's a great coach. I think part of the challenge is that this league, it seems like you're coaching against some of your closest friends week in and week out. It's a special thing that you don't take for granted. I wouldn't have minded if it was in a different division [laughter].”

Here's three observations from the move.

1. This is a Culture Fit More Than a Scheme Fit

Raheem Morris and Kyle Shanahan have known each other for two decades and based on Shanahan's interactions with Steve Wilks during the 49ers' NFC title winning season of 2023, it's clear Shanahan wants coaches who share his overall cultural philosophy over straight schematics.

Teams under Raheem Morris blitz rates since 2021 (49ers blitz rate in parentheses)



2021: 33.8 (22.8)

2022: 26.8 (21.6)

2023: 24.3 (18.0)

2024: 20.6 (17.7)

2025: 33.4 (18.3)



Oh, in two drafts under Morris, Atlanta selected 6 defensive linemen with its 13 picks. — Andrew Pasquini (@pasquiniandrew) February 1, 2026

Morris runs a 3-4 base which is a massive shift from Robert Saleh's 4-3 system. However, not only do Shanahan and Morris know each other on a personal level, Morris, outside of last season, has historically been conservative in blitzing, something Shanahan doesn't want to do, especially on third downs.

2. The 49ers Defense Will Be Dangerous in 2026

With Morris' system, there's a lot to be excited about as a 49ers fan. From the Rams perspective, everyone remembers how that game in Atlanta went last season and now the 49ers have the offensive prowess to make teams pay for the mistakes that Morris will induce.

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on the sideline during the game against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While Morris had many talented players in Atlanta, he never had a player quite like Fred Warner, giving him the front seven with the on-field commander to prohibit the run, allowing his pass rushers to lock in and advance into the backfield quickly.

3. Expect Premier Defensive Back Play Out of San Francisco

The 49ers did Morris a massive favor by heavily investing in their defensive back room over the last few seasons. Players like Deommodore Lenoir, Malik Mustapha, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, and others are either up-and-coming talents or established playmakers.

With Morris' ability to create pressure through rushing four, the 49ers have the players to take away common route patterns, forcing quarterbacks to make throws that are inherently difficult in nature. While I don't know if they'll create turnovers, I'm expecting Morris to force quarterbacks to throw the ball away more than they want.

