Three Observations From the Cardinals Hiring Rams Mike LaFleur

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have learned that offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has taken the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching job, bringing an end to LaFleur's three successful years with the organization.

With LaFleur 's departure comes the question of how his hire to a division rival impacts the Rams . Here are three observations from the move

1. LaFleur's Perfect For the Job

The more I think about it, the more I like the fit. For months, this was an idea I've floated privately to get feedback on before sharing my public thoughts on the potential move during the latter parts of the season.

LaFleur has the knowledge of the Shanahan run scheme and the McVay passing scheme, giving him the blueprints to combine the two into a system that easily disguises the run and the pass, setting Arizona up to either get the most out of their final years with Kyler Murray or doing so in a way that allows the Cardinals to transition towards a new passer.

Jul 31, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur speaks to the media after training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

He understands how to manipulate situations to make up for the financial shortfalls of the Cardinals, and with players like Tutu Atwell expected to be free agents, don't be surprised to see a strong Rams influence in roster construction.

2. Beware of the Little Brother

For years, LaFleur was often regarded as Matt's little brother and the Cardinals have been looked at as the NFL's little brother. I'm empathetic to the affects that title has as I am also the little brother. The thing about little brothers is when they get together for one cause, there's an inner resentment that fuels championship success and for a coach and a team that has felt that way for years, they're coming to put belts to behinds.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as they get ready for the game against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LaFleur isn't only trying to prove himself, he's doing so as an offensive-minded head coach in a division that has two of his former bosses in Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay , plus the NFL's top defensive guru in Mike Macdonald. That's the exact type of fuel Arizona needs to win.

3. LaFleur's Defensive Rolodex Is Large and Impressive

Raheem Morris, Robert Saleh, Dan Quinn, and more are all coaches that LaFleur has worked with or under in his career. Those names have a bunch of assistants that currently define the league. If LaFleur needs to replace defensive coordinators, he has the ability to do so, and considering the pieces already in Arizona, it's the perfect whiteboard for a defensive mind who wishes to be creative in their attempts to establish dominance.

