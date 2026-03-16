New Rams Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson Are Ready to Put Experience to Use

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When the Los Angeles Rams made the choice to bring both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson from Kansas City to Southern California, they knew they were getting two premier players who know how to play off one another.

During their introductory pressers, both McDuffie and Watson spoke on what it would be like to try to emulate their Kansas City championship success in the place that secured their financial futures. With over $170 million committed to the duo, both men look to return to Super Bowl Sunday.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales meet after the game in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Trent McDuffie

McDuffie spoke first about his reaction to finding out Watson would be coming with him to the Rams before diving into what it's been like to play with him and what Watson brings to the franchise.

“I was stoked," stated McDuffie. "I was calling him two days before they even signed him like, ‘Bro, you never know. We might get you. We might get you. Keep an open mind.’ Literally it dropped and I called him again like Puka screaming at the top of my lungs like, ‘Look at this! Can you believe it?’ He's one of those guys that I love to tell his story. He is a seventh-round pick. Not a lot of people believed in him. He worked hard day in day out."

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

"Again, he’s one of those guys that was able to live out his dreams as a Kansas City Chief. The relationship and the respect I have for ‘J-Wat’ knowing what he's going to bring to this team, the hard work, the grit, the attitude and the overall swag of being a football player. I think it would be really helpful having both of us in here adding to the culture.”

Jaylen Watson

Watson first spoke about the reality that he'll be teammates with McDuffie for a fifth straight year, this time in a new place.

“It's the best feeling ever," stated Watson. "You don't come in feeling like you don't know anyone. It's not only just any teammate. It's one of my closest teammates from my previous team. I was super excited. I’m super happy to share the field with him and hopefully we can do some great things here.”

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) tries to outrun Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Watson also spoke on what it means to play with a player of McDuffie's caliber.

“When you play with a corner that good, it raises your level of play," stated Watson. "Whether you are watching him in a game, you are just stealing the little things from him. Watching him in practice reps, it makes you want to play to a higher level.”