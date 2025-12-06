What the Rams Can Prove in Week 14

In the Los Angeles Rams' loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 13, they showed that they aren't perfect. Their defense was looking good until they reverted to how they were at the beginning of 2025. Their defensive line wasn't getting enough pressure at the line of scrimmage to offset their secondary getting destroyed by first and second-year players.

Matthew Stafford had his worst game of the season against a defense that's allowed 40 points or more twice this season. It was an uncharacteristic game for the Rams, but it shouldn't be the norm to expect them to struggle this much every week.

Week 14 Power Rankings

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) takes the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus and has published an article ranking each NFL team based on how they've performed through this point in the season. Despite the loss to the Panthers, the Rams remain atop the list.

"The Rams have been nearly impervious in 2025, but their loss to the Panthers in Week 13 has significant implications. The 9-3 Rams are no longer the top seed in the NFC after the 31-28 upset defeat on the road, but their status as Super Bowl contenders shouldn’t be debated", said Valentine.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during warmups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

They're still one of the best teams in the NFL, and that's what they'll prove in a Week 14 victory. Against a team like the Arizona Cardinals , they have to have a dominant performance on both sides of the ball to remind the NFL world that their loss to the Panthers is a fluke, not of something greater.

"Matthew Stafford (92.4 grade; 1st) had three turnovers in the loss, including two interceptions — his first interceptions since Week 3—while the Los Angeles defense couldn’t slow down a potent Panthers rushing attack".

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Stafford's performance hurt his chances of winning his first MVP award, but he was able to bounce back with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams to make the game competitive despite his meltdown. The defense was getting slaughtered by the Panthers' backfield duo of Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard , as well as their young receivers, who beat the Rams' defenders on crucial plays.

Their offense and defense need to show that their loss in Week 13 will be the last loss of the season for the Rams. They can't afford to let their record continue slipping, as in a wildly competitive NFC West, they may drop all the way to the seventh seed if they don't rattle off more wins.

