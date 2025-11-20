What the Rams Need To Improve On
The Los Angeles Rams may have come out victorious against the Seattle Seahawks in their first meeting this year, but it was far from the Rams' best game. They were able to rely on their defense for the win, but their offense was shut out for the majority of the game.
Their next game is against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and another chance to shut down one of the top contenders in the NFC. What lessons can they take from their win to apply to their next game and beyond?
Week 11 Grades
John Breech is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he handed out grades to each team that played in Week 11 based on their performance. The Rams earned a B- for their win against the Seahawks, which reflects how they still have things to improve upon despite their win.
"The Rams defense is going to haunt Sam Darnold's dreams. After sacking him 12 times in two games last year, the Rams had another huge performance with four interceptions against the Seahawks QB. Kam Kinchens might have been the defensive MVP for L.A", said Breech.
If it wasn't for Kamren Kinchens having the game of his life against Sam Darnold, the Rams would have lost this game. The reason the Seahawks' defense was able to have so much success over the Rams was that they neutralized their pass game.
"He had two of the four interceptions and his two picks set the Rams up for easy touchdowns (The first interception led to a 3-yard scoring drive while the second interception led to a 25-yard TD drive). Basically, Kinchens made life easy for a Rams offense that struggled".
The Rams have a defense they can rely on to get them wins, but eventually, their lack of star power in the secondary will catch up to them. Their two losses this season were on the backs of huge receiving games from opposing wide receivers, and they can't allow that to dash their Super Bowl hopes.
"The Rams also shut the Seahawks down in the red zone, allowing just one touchdown on four trips. Those two things are why L.A. won this game. The Rams (8-2) didn't dominate, but they're now atop the division and that's all that matters here".
If the Rams want to continue to win, they have to find a way to create offense even if their two top weapons are being smothered. They'll face the Seahawks again in Week 16, and we'll see if Sean McVay makes any adjustments to their offense then.
