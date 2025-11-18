How the Rams Forced Sam Darnold To See Ghosts on the Field
The Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks, largely due to their defense. They forced Sam Darnold into making ill-advised throws, which resulted in four interceptions for the Rams' secondary. Their defensive line consistently got pressure on Darnold, and it took him out of the game.
He was playing like an MVP candidate before this game, and just like last season with the Minnesota Vikings, the Rams have the blueprint to take Darnold down. Which player stood out the most in their defensive masterclass against Darnold?
PFF Team of the Week
Gordon McGuinness is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article highlighting some of the best player performances from Week 11. Kamren Kinchens made the list due to his two interceptions he caught against Darnold.
"In a high-stakes NFC West matchup, Rams safety Kam Kinchens stepped up with multiple impact plays, intercepting Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold twice. His performance earned him a 93.5 PFF grade this week, the highest among all defensive players", said McGuinness.
In a Rams secondary that's missing star power, Kinchens is emerging as a star and a player they need to keep around for the future. He had six picks in his rookie season, and his two interceptions this season came in their win against the Seahawks.
Both of the interceptions he caught against Darnold, he was able to return for decent yardage. They both came from him, lurking behind the target that Darnold stared down, and making a play on the ball when it got to his area of the field.
Kinchens' performance is indicative of how dialed in the Rams defense was at preventing Darnold's arm from beating them, and how well they were coached all week to prepare for their most important game of the season. Kinchens looks to build off of this impressive performance against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.
If their defense can be this locked in for the rest of the season, the number one seed in the NFC is well within reach for the Rams. Home advantage in the playoffs would be a blessing, as the Rams have only lost one game at home so far in 2025.
Sean McVay's infectious energy in the clip above shows why the Rams' defense can overcome its shortcomings and play like a top unit despite not having that high-end talent in their secondary. Imagine how much more dangerous they can be if they draft a cornerback in the 2026 NFL draft?
