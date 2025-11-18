Three Takeaways From Rams’ Statement Win
The Los Angeles Rams had to beat the Seattle Seahawks if they wanted to sit atop the NFC West, and they did so with a score of 21 - 19. This game had everything for the Rams: great special teams execution, explosive offense, and stifling defense.
However, not everything was all sunshine and rainbows for the Rams. After all, the Seahawks had a chance to win the game with a last-second field goal, but Jason Myers missed a 61-yard field goal that would've resulted in a devastating loss.
Three Takeaways
A Saving Grace
The Rams had the ball a little over the 2-minute warning with an opportunity to ice the game with a couple of first downs. Their drive started promisingly with Puka Nacua rushing the ball for 18 yards, but then they quickly fizzled out.
Two rushes that went nowhere, and a missed pass to Davante Adams forced the Rams to punt the ball back to the Seahawks with all the momentum on their sideline. That was until Ethan Evans had the punt of his life and nailed the Seahawks offense at their one-yard line. If it wasn't for that punt, the Seahawks would've won this game, as on that drive, they were able to pick up bunches of yardage with ease.
Too Close For Comfort
The Rams' secondary was able to pick off Sam Darnold four times, yet it only resulted in a two-point win. The Rams got scarily close to blowing an all-time performance from their defense, and it largely has to do with their offense.
The Rams' offense scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and wouldn't score again until the fourth quarter. They fizzled out, and while they wanted to avoid putting the ball in harm's way, there were times when their aggression would've put the game away. Even with their conservative play calling, they still fumbled the ball, which led to the Seahawks kicking one of the four field goals they made that game.
Late in the third quarter, the Rams had a 4th and 1 in their own territory and decided to punt it. Kyren Williams was having such a good game, it wouldn't have been unreasonable to go for it as they were nearing the 50-yard line.
In retrospect, this didn't matter as on the next drive, they were able to pick off Darnold. However, if Myers had made that kick, this decision would've cost them the game. They turned the ball over on downs on their opening possession, which may have influenced their decision not to go for it. It's something Sean McVay has to take into consideration moving forward.
Reigning Kings
At 8 - 2, the Rams find themselves on top of the NFC West and a clear path to the number one seed in the NFC. Their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles throws a wrench in that plan, so they have to hope that the reigning Super Bowl champions lose one more game this season.
The Rams have the majority of their divisional games in the second half this season, with both of their games against the Arizona Cardinals and their road trip to Seattle still remaining on their schedule. Splitting the divisional series with the San Francisco 49ers may also cost them down the line, but I assume they're going to beat the Cardinals at home and on the road.
The Rams still have a couple of difficult games on their schedule, including their opponent next week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They also have to go on the road against the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons, while also playing the Detroit Lions in Week 15.
The Rams should enjoy their resilient win and place on top of their division, but their work is far from over. Their defense and offense will have to continue being top-five units in the NFL if they truly do want home advantage throughout the playoffs.
One final tidbit from this game was how it impacted Matthew Stafford's MVP case. The win boosts his chances, but he had his lowest total passing yards this season. He should still be the favorite to win the award, but he can't lose steam over this final stretch of the season.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSIand @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts on the Rams' statement win when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE