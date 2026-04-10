Why the Rams Are Such a Tough Draft Puzzle to Project

Hands down, the Los Angeles Rams have been the best drafting team over at least the last five seasons. The Rams have made the most out of their draft picks during that time, and it is amazing how they are doing it. The Rams have only had one first-round pick over the last five rounds.

That came in the 2024 NFL Draft when they took defensive end Jared Verse in the first round. All the other picks have come after the first round. That is amazing when you think about it.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams have found success in the later rounds as well. They have turned most of their picks into starters. They are the reason why this team has been a contender over the last few years as well.

When you draft well, you are able to get more players who are veterans, and the Rams have taken advantage of that over the years. For most of the years under general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay, it has been to forget about the picks, and they still hit on them.

May 23, 2023, Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead during organized team activities at Cal Lutheran. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rams mystery going into 2026 NFL Draft

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Rams will have a first round pick. That pick will come in at 13th overall, and the Rams are looking to take full advantage of it. With the Draft right around the corner, the experts and people around the NFL have been talking about what teams are planning to do in the draft. One team that they have no idea what they are going to do is the Rams. It is not the first time this has happened; the Rams are a mystery when it comes to the draft.

That could be one of the methods they use to land these great prospects, and do not let anyone know they are truly looking to draft. The Rams, they do things differently than other teams when drafting season comes around. The Rams do not go to the NFL Scouting Combine. They do not send their front office people. The Rams also do not have any top-30 visits or workouts for the prospects.

Apr 23, 2019; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay addresses the media at a press conference at Cal Lutheran University prior to the 2019 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It has worked well for the Rams without any of these traditional draft things. You cannot tell them anything because they are the best drafting team, and they are looking to do the same thing in a few weeks. If there is one team that has the blueprint to execute and maximize their picks, it is the Rams.