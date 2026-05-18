Ranking Every Primetime Game on the Rams Schedule From Easiest to Hardest

The Los Angeles Rams are set to tie the NFL record as they play seven games in primetime in 2026. To start the season, the Rams will play three consecutive games in primetime before wrapping up in Week 16 on the road against the division rival Seattle Seahawks. With the biggest primetime slate of the season, let’s rank each game from easiest to hardest.

Week 2: vs. New York Giants (MNF)

Monday Night Football against the New York Giants is undoubtedly the easiest primetime game on the Rams’ schedule. The Giants aren’t projected to be good in 2026 and the Rams will have 11 days off before this game. This game is after a long trip to Australia, but the long break should be enough time to recover from any jet lag. The Rams will be at home and should be heavy favorites.

Week 3: @ Denver Broncos (SNF)

You know it’s a tough primetime slate when a team that was just in the AFC Championship is arguably the second-easiest game.. The Broncos had some luck go their way last season when it comes to one-score games as they had an 11-2 record. Had all of those results been flipped, they would have finished 5-12. That’s not to say the Broncos weren’t good, but with Bo Nix coming off an ankle injury in the playoffs, some regression to the mean is likely to happen. The Rams are getting the Broncos early in the season which should also be a benefit.

Week 12: vs. Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Eve)

Playing on a Wednesday is never easy, but the Rams will have their bye week which should negate this slightly. However, the Packers will also be coming off of a bye week as well. The Rams will have the benefit of this being at home on Thanksgiving Eve. However, the Packers will likely still be one of the top contenders in the NFC.

Week 5: vs. Buffalo Bills (MNF)

It doesn’t get much more difficult than playing the Bills. However, the Rams could have a slight edge with this being a home game. Additionally, the Rams will have experience on their side with Sean McVay on the sideline while Joe Brady will be making his fifth appearance as a head coach. This game certainly won’t be easy, but with the Bills in a roster and coaching transition, the Rams might catch them at the right time.

Week 13: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (TNF)

Again, you know a primetime slate is difficult when the team led by Patrick Mahomes is the third-most difficult game. Last season, the Chiefs went 1-8 in one-score games and will be healthier in 2026. By Week 13, Mahomes should be comfortably playing on his newly reconstructed ACL. If there is a benefit to this game, it’s that the Rams will have an extra day of rest after playing the previous Wednesday.

Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers (TNF, Australia)

A primetime game to start the season against the 49ers would already be difficult. When you add that the Rams will have to travel to the other side of the world to do so, it adds another element of adversity. The Rams have handled long road trips well under McVay, but a trip to Australia will be a completely different test. This is an opportunity for the Rams to set the tone for the rest of the season, but the 49ers won’t be an easy opponent as they look to be a top contender in the NFC.

Week 16: @ Seattle Seahawks (Christmas)

It doesn’t get much more difficult than the Seahawks on Christmas. This will also be the most anticipated primetime game on the Rams’ slate. After losing to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship game, the Rams and Seahawks will meet for the first time in Week 16 on Christmas. However, on top of this being a road game for the Rams, the Seahawks will have an extra day of rest to prepare. A primetime game in Seattle will also make for a very difficult environment. It’s possible a lot is on the line when these two teams play in Week 16, adding to the drama.

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