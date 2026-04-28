Early 2027 Mock Drafts Show Why Rams Drafted Ty Simpson

The Los Angeles Rams made one of the more controversial picks of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft when they selected quarterback Ty Simpson out of Alabama.

With the Rams in a ‘win-now’ window, it was thought that the Rams would take a wide receiver, offensive lineman, or even a tight end. Instead, they took an inexperienced quarterback with 15 career starts. They focused on life after Matthew Stafford, instead of living in the present with a quarterback coming off of an MVP season.

Entering the draft, there was plenty of speculation on where Simpson would get drafted. The Arizona Cardinals were reportedly interested, but the third overall pick was too high, and they didn’t pick again until 34th overall.. It was also reported that the New York Jets had interest, but it was unclear if they would take him at 16 or wait until the second round.

Instead, the Rams took him at 13 and the frenzy that followed was to be expected given the Rams are in a ‘win-now’ season. However, the Rams clearly had a plan when they drafted Simpson and it put them in more of a position to win now than another rookie would.

When it comes to the Rams front office, they have a tendency to zig when the rest of the league zags. It’s how they keep their competitive advantage. If you are simply following what the rest of the league is doing, it’s very difficult to separate yourself.

There’s no doubt that the 2026 quarterback class wasn’t seen as very good. Fernando Mendoza was at the top with a large gap between him and Simpson. After Simpson, there was even a larger gap between him and the QB3 in Carson Beck. The focus for many teams shifted to 2027 with players such as Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Julian Sayin, LaNorris Sellers, and others being draft eligible.

Teams like the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and Arizona Cardinals have the ability to focus on the 2027 class. The Rams didn’t have that flexibility and the way-too-early 2027 mock drafts emphasized that.

Mock Draft QB1 QB2 QB3 QB4 The Athletic 1. Arch Manning 3. Dante Moore 8. Drew Mestemaker 15. CJ Carr Sports Illustrated 1. Dante Moore 3. Arch Manning 5. LaNorris Sellers 14. Drew Mestemaker B/R 1. Darian Mensah 2. Arch Manning 3. Dante Moore 4. LaNorris Sellers PFF 1. Julian Sayin 3. Dante Moore 4. Arch Manning 8. Brendan Sorsby Todd McShay 1. Arch Manning 3. Dante Moore 4. LaNorris Sellers 8. CJ Carr

A lot can change between now and next April, but early projections are that next year’s quarterback class will be very good. Additionally, it is expected that the Rams will once again make the NFC Championship Game at minimum. In fact, they are the current Super Bowl favorites at +800 odds ahead of the Seattle Seahawks.

Most of the top quarterbacks next year are going to go inside the top-10. At worst, one of the top-four quarterbacks will drop to 15. If the Rams are drafting at 32, it’s not only unlikely that one of the top quarterbacks would fall to them, but also unlikely that a team inside of the top 15 would trade back to 32. It can also be argued that any quarterback that did potentially fall inside the 20s would have been a similar or worse prospect than Simpson.

By trading back last year and acquiring an extra first-round pick, the Rams gave themselves flexibility. It was thought that the 2026 class would be better than it was. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Instead of needing to trade one of their 2026 first-round picks to move up for a quarterback, the Rams were able to use it to trade for cornerback Trent McDuffie.

At 13, the Rams acquired a similar-level prospect to what they could have gotten next year without having to trade up. By not being forced into a quarterback in 2027, the Rams also give themselves the option to use that first-round pick that teams will covet for a proven player.

By taking Simpson, the Rams were able to take advantage of the rest of the NFL undervaluing this quarterback class and take a player that fits their offense. In a good quarterback class, the QB2 isn’t dropping outside of the top 5. The Rams got the QB2 in this class at 13.

That’s not to say that taking Simpson wasn’t a risk or that it was the right decision. However, the early 2027 mock drafts at least help paint the picture of the Rams’ thought process.

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