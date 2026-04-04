Why Sonny Styles Is Back In Play For the Rams
In this story:
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams currently own the 13th overall pick and have a variety of options entering the 2026 NFL Draft. For a roster that is mostly complete, whoever the Rams select could be the pieces that help take this organization to the next level.
One of the few needs that they have is at linebacker. The Rams could use a coverage linebacker to complete the room, giving Nate Landman and Omar Speights the piece needed to bring out their best. The top candidate in the draft to fill this role is Ohio State's Sonny Styles. Here's the fit and the latest developments that give the Rams a path to snag him.
The Fit
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein provided his detailed scouting report on Styles.
"Styles began his Ohio State career as a safety, but he settled in at linebacker in 2024," stated Zierlein. "He’s improved in diagnosing play development. The former Buckeye diffuses block attempts with crisp hand strikes and leverages run fits with force/anchor strength. There are times when he slips back into a containment-based approach, but he has plenty of short-area quickness and pursuit speed to get where he needs to go."
"He can make an impact from multiple spots on the field and is a plus man-cover talent. Styles is an emerging player with the traits and versatility to garner longer looks by NFL evaluators. He could see his stock soar leading up to draft day."
Styles's athleticism and versatility would be a crucial piece in bridging the defensive line and the secondary. With Styles' ability to blitz and cover, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula would have a critical piece, allowing him to stack the line of scrimmage with defenders, mirroring coverage looks and manipulating quarterbacks with post-snap adjustments.
How the Door Is Opening
It is now widely believed that the Arizona Cardinals are looking to trade out of the third overall pick. The New York Jets, who own the second overall pick, are expected to draft an EDGE defender. There's a belief, especially after top EDGE prospect David Bailey took visits with teams outside the top five picks, that several franchises want to move up to three for his services.
At this point, we are expecting a run on EDGE defenders that includes Rueben Bain from Miami, along with the expected selection of running back Jeremiyah Love. That should push Styles back, and if he falls out of the top five picks, this is where we can expect the Rams to make a move for him, considering he's a perfect piece for the roster's biggest hole.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.