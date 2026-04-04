Why Sonny Styles Is Back In Play For the Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams currently own the 13th overall pick and have a variety of options entering the 2026 NFL Draft. For a roster that is mostly complete, whoever the Rams select could be the pieces that help take this organization to the next level.

One of the few needs that they have is at linebacker. The Rams could use a coverage linebacker to complete the room, giving Nate Landman and Omar Speights the piece needed to bring out their best. The top candidate in the draft to fill this role is Ohio State's Sonny Styles . Here's the fit and the latest developments that give the Rams a path to snag him.

The Fit

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein provided his detailed scouting report on Styles.

"Styles began his Ohio State career as a safety, but he settled in at linebacker in 2024," stated Zierlein. "He’s improved in diagnosing play development. The former Buckeye diffuses block attempts with crisp hand strikes and leverages run fits with force/anchor strength. There are times when he slips back into a containment-based approach, but he has plenty of short-area quickness and pursuit speed to get where he needs to go."

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles speaks during the Cotton Bowl Media Day at AT&T Stadium in Dallas prior to the College Football Playoff matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 29, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He can make an impact from multiple spots on the field and is a plus man-cover talent. Styles is an emerging player with the traits and versatility to garner longer looks by NFL evaluators. He could see his stock soar leading up to draft day."

Styles's athleticism and versatility would be a crucial piece in bridging the defensive line and the secondary. With Styles' ability to blitz and cover, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula would have a critical piece, allowing him to stack the line of scrimmage with defenders, mirroring coverage looks and manipulating quarterbacks with post-snap adjustments.

How the Door Is Opening

It is now widely believed that the Arizona Cardinals are looking to trade out of the third overall pick. The New York Jets, who own the second overall pick, are expected to draft an EDGE defender. There's a belief, especially after top EDGE prospect David Bailey took visits with teams outside the top five picks, that several franchises want to move up to three for his services.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) tackles Purdue Boilermakers running back Antonio Harris (22) during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Nov. 8, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At this point, we are expecting a run on EDGE defenders that includes Rueben Bain from Miami, along with the expected selection of running back Jeremiyah Love. That should push Styles back, and if he falls out of the top five picks, this is where we can expect the Rams to make a move for him, considering he's a perfect piece for the roster's biggest hole.