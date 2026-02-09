Three Defenders Los Angeles Rams Could Draft at No. 13

For the first time in 10 years, the Los Angeles Rams will have a top-15 selection in the NFL Draft. It is a great sign for the franchise coming off a 12-win season and reaching the NFC Championship game with MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford.

With the No. 13 overall pick in the draft this spring, the Rams and general manager Les Snead will be able to land potential premier prospects to add to their roster, one that could be considered the favorite to win it all next season. One of these additions will help establish the foundation of the roster and sustain long-term stability for the franchise, long after departures of key veterans.

Having all of that in mind, let's look at three defensive prospects the Rams could draft at No. 13 overall, starting with arguably the top linebacker in this year's selection process.

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles

This is a player who didn't miss a single tackle until his final game of the season in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal. Styles is a former safety who plays like it at linebacker and still has plenty of room in his frame to grow into, but what he is now is already spectacular. This is a physical defender who brings ample pop, tackle radius, and superb processing skills to pair with incredible range.

If he is on the board at No. 13 overall, it would be a tough discussion between a cornerback and a player of Styles' caliber, who could quickly become the best player at the position on the roster.

LSU cornerback Jermod McCoy

Despite missing all of last season, McCoy's sophomore tape is littered with outstanding tape at the position. He's a physical press defender with great technique in this area, as well as in soft man and zone spacing with ample spatial awareness to make plays in shell coverages. McCoy also brings quality run support ability and tackling, making it a hard pass up if he were to be available for the Rams.

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs

This might be a redundant selection if made, but Downs is the best player in the draft, period. He can play in the box, as a robber defender, split safety, single-high against the post, or on the edge to set rush the passer or defend the run. He has elite athleticism and processing skills not seen everyday, and Downs would make the Rams defense better automatically with his presence.

