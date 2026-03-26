3 Linebackers Rams Could Target in 2026 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have a Super Bowl-ready roster after addressing their biggest need of the offseason. After trading for All-Pro Trent McDuffie and signing his teammate Jaylen Watson, the Rams are heading in the right direction to take the best player available or trade back early to gain more Day Three draft capital.

General manager Les Snead has done another fabulous job with the roster construction this time around compared to the last Super Bowl journey. The Rams are built to last, though their linebacker corps may be another story outside of Nate Landman. Omar Speights is an average starter, and competition could be used here.

In a deep linebacker class in this year's NFL Draft, Snead could target these three players at the position. Let's dive in.

Jake Golday, Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) takcles Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Dane Key (6) in the first quarter of the Kansas City Classic season opening game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers, Aug. 28, 2025, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A potential top target on the backend of the second round, Golday is one of the best linebackers in the draft outside of Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese. He's new to the position after spending his early playing days as an edge rusher at Central Arkansas before transitioning to linebacker at Cincinnati. Golady has ample athleticism for his size to pair with incredible stopping power, run defense, pass rush ability, and range at the second level to thrive on the Rams' defense.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU Horned Frogs

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) of TCU practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Omar Speights should not be on the field on passing downs, and it would be wise for the Rams to find linebackers who can provide ample value in coverage or have the athleticism to thrive in this area. Elarms-Orr is an intriguing defender with great football IQ in coverage, with an understanding of shell coverages, re-routing with physicality, and eye discipline to be a stout player in this area. He reminds me a lot of former Atlanta Falcons standout and LSU linebacker Deion Jones.

Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh Panthers

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (LB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Louis' size and stature will scare off teams, but that didn't stop the Rams from drafting Pooh Paul and signing Shaun Dolac in undrafted free agency. The standout Pitt linebacker has the tools to be a box defender or a WILL linebacker in even fronts, and his fit within defensive coordinator Chris Shula's unit will be fascinating to see.

Even so, Louis has a great combination of play recognition, speed, athleticism, coverager prowess, and range for the position. He shouldn't be asked to take on blockers at the point of attack, but he has shown the ability to bring pop in his pads as a tackler in space or coming down the alley.