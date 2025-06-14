How Rams Could Benefit From NFC Foe's QB Mess
The Los Angeles Rams are no strangers to a quarterback controversy, but not quite like the one happening in Atlanta. When the Rams made a move for Matthew Stafford, they made sure to send Jared Goff the other way as it's a known fact that two starting-caliber quarterbacks can not coexist unless one agrees to be the permanent backup.
That's what is going on in Atlanta. They have two starting quarterbacks in Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr, with both men having been assured about being the starter when they joined the organization. Cousins, who was blindsided by the Falcons' selection of Penix, now remains as the most expensive backup in NFL history, leading ESPN's Dan Graziano to ask a simple question.
"Is there any shot we could see Atlanta go back to Kirk Cousins at some point, absent a Michael Penix Jr. injury?"
"The bulk of the offseason has come and gone, and Cousins is still with the Falcons -- even though they've openly said Penix will be the starter in his second season," wrote Graziano. "Cousins is making $27.5 million this season (and has $10 million guaranteed in 2026) to be a backup. If Penix struggles early -- four of Atlanta's first five games are against 2024 playoff teams and three of the team's first six are in prime time -- it could be tempting to go back to the veteran Cousins even after he disappointed last season. It's the main reason the Falcons should have worked harder to unload Cousins this offseason."
Remember when the Patriots re-signed Cam Newton and then drafted Mac Jones in the first round. The Patriots solved any controversy quickly and swiftly by cutting Newton.
Fans want to win, and the fans in Atlanta want to win now. They do not care who is the quarterback as long as that guy gets the job done, so if Penix starts to struggle, the noise for Cousins will grow, leading to a potential confidence hit for Penix.
This is a nightmare for the Falcons, putting more pressure on head coach Raheem Morris to succeed early, especially with many questioning his in-game decision making skills.
Either way, the Rams benefit as if the Falcons move on from either quarterback, that's two McVay system-trained passers who may hit the market at a reduced price at the same time Stafford's contract expires.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE