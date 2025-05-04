Eagles' Howie Roseman Subtlety Clowns Falcons After Deal With Rams
The Rams weren't the only championship contenders looking to make a move in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
After reports came out that the Rams were looking to move up for both Tetairoa McMillan, reports regarding the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles also came out that they were looking to trade up on Day 1.
The Rams would end up trading back with the Atlanta Falcons while the Eagles stayed at the 32nd overall pick, selecting Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
The Falcons traded selection 46, 242, and a first-rounder in 2026 for Rams picks at 26 and 101.
The Falcons would select Tennessee EDGE player James Pearce Jr at 26, joining former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' defense.
The Rams would use trades from the 26th overall selection on Terrance Ferguson on Day 2.
There's no other way to say this, from a trade value standpoint, the Rams fleeced the Falcons. Atlanta needs Pearce Jr to become the next Reggie White to justify the trade.
During this point in the NFL Draft, Roseman was looking to move up as teams were wheeling and dealing. Not only did the Rams deal the 26th pick, the Houston Texans were also dealing the 25th overall pick to the Giants as New York selected Jaxson Dart.
Upon hearing the news that the Atlanta Falcons traded with the Rams to move up in the draft from owner Jeffery Lurie's son Julian, Howie Roseman stood in disbelief saying, "I understand why people aren't taking our deals."
Roseman is a known wheeler and dealer, having made a plethora of first-round trades in his tenure as general manager, including moves up to select Carson Wentz, DeVonta Smith, and Jalen Carter. However, he has never traded that much for a non-QB player, especially in the back half in the draft.
The trade was so outrageous, after Roseman's words, the Eagles' war room started laughing.
There really is no nice way to say this. The Rams fleeced the Falcons so badly, Les Snead should be arrested for robbery.
There is no reason a 26th overall pick should get compensation that resembles a first-round selection. A credit to the Rams, but this could be a career-ender for Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot.
