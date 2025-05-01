Rams' Sean McVay Compares Terrance Ferguson to NFL Legends
The Rams' new offensive weapon Terrance Ferguson is a Rams type of player. Sean McVay could not be any more happy with his new weapon as Ferguson looks to complete the team's offense.
McVay spoke about Ferguson, comparing him to two NFL playmakers.
"There are a lot of things to like. I think number one, when you hear the backstory, a guy that's overcome some adversity, obviously a special human. I have a lot of respect for [Oregon Head Coach] Dan Lanning and what they've done at that program. Then you just watch the body of work. He reminds me a lot of [Former NFL TE] Chris Cooley. He has some similar body mannerisms to [Chiefs TE] Travis Kelce," McVay said via The Athletic
Like Kelce, Ferguson has strong hands, is able to diagnose coverages pre-snap and can be lined up at multiple positions on the field.
"Chris Cooley was one of the first players that I ever coached in this league. He's a great football player. You could see he had a great feel [for the game], [and] great savvy. Same thing, I remember my first year coaching tight ends evaluating and Travis Kelce coming out of Cincinnati."
For those who don't remember, Chris Cooley was cold in the 2000s. One of the most underrated tight ends of his era, Cooley helped Washington make the postseason with Joe Gibbs and Mike Shanahan through solid fundamentals and ridiculous hands.
"Those are big, lofty comparisons so certainly not saying that he's those guys yet, but there are a lot of instincts. He plays with a change of pace when the ball gets in his hands. I think he can play in the ‘C’ area and he’s moved around the formation. When things go off-schedule, he shows what a great feel that he has to find soft spots."
"I thought he and [Former Oregon QB Dillon] Gabriel had a great rapport. I'm really excited to get him in that tight end room with Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen. It allows us to be able to explore maybe doing some different things. We'll see where it goes but he's a stud. We're very excited about him."
The Rams could have a 1,000 yard pass catcher in Ferguson.
