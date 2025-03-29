Rams' Ford Reveals Big Reason For Joining Franchise
The Los Angeles Rams added veteran defensive tackle Poona Ford to join the defense for the next three seasons after signing him to a multi-year contract worth $27.6 million. The veteran will bring immediate impact to the defensive core in Los Angeles.
Last season, the Rams franchise saw a huge step in the right direction with their young defensive core, primarily making their presence known in this past year's NFL playoffs. The addition of Ford should only solidify what the franchise's defensive goals are, giving the big man has had success throughout his career thus far.
While he hit free agency and could have gone anywhere, Ford revealed in a recent interview what drove him to choose the Rams franchise rather than taking his skills elsewhere.
“The coaching staff is phenomenal. I’ve always been a fan of Coach (Sean) McVay from my years in Seattle watching what he’s done over there and how he’s run his program. It’s been a big part of my decision,” Ford said in an interview with WTOC.com.
The move made sense for Ford given he was with the Los Angeles Chargers last season. After the Chargers made their way into the playoffs, Ford made the transition over to the Los Angeles team that went just a tad further. Perhaps with him on the line, the Rams could see vast improvements during both the regular season and playoffs.
Head coach Sean McVay has been attributed to many free agents signing with the franchise over the years, given his relatability and more so the success he has provided the Rams. While Ford listed McVay as a primary reason for joining the cause, some credit has to be given to the franchise's defensive coordinator.
Chris Shula shined in his first season in his new defensive coordinator role. While it wasn't Shula's first go around with the Rams, it was his first in charge of the entire defense. Before the promotion, he worked heavily with the linebackers, bringing the likes of Byron Young to newer heights.
Lucky for Ford, the Rams look to be in a strong position going into the new campaign. Adding both pieces on offense and defense is exactly what the team needed to give them the push in the right direction in terms of chasing down a championship.
Please make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Also please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE