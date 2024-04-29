Rams News: Puka Nacua Signs Multi-Year Deal With Major Apparel Brand
One of the steals from the 2023 NFL Draft was wide receiver Puka Nacua for the Los Angeles Rams out of BYU. Nacua was a 5th round pick, No. 177 overall so entering the league there wasn't much hype around him. But the wide-out didn't let that get him down and he proceeded to put together one of the more special years in NFL history.
He caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns, taking the league by storm. Nacua built a nice connection with quarterback Matthew Stafford early on and proceeded to use that to his advantage throughout the season.
After his special first year, the best is yet to come for the second-year star. In fact, Nacua just signed an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand on a multi-year agreement.
Jordan brand doesn't typically just sign anyone so this is a massive deal for Nacua. They see his star power in the city of Los Angeles and are looking to capitalize on it.
Being a 5th round selection, Nacua has a chance to become one of the more talked about players in NFL history if he keeps up his level of production. While only time will tell, he is off to a great start in his pro football career so far.
More Rams: Rams News: Sean McVay, Les Snead Break Down "Good Vibe" Of Draft Class