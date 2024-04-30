Rams News: Rich Eisen Considers This LA Pick Steal of the Draft
The Los Angeles Rams had themselves one heck of a draft weekend. The Rams covered all their needs, focusing on the defensive end. While they covered their bases there, the Rams' brass also did their job on the offensive side.
With their third pick in the draft, L.A. went offense and selected arguably the best running back in the draft and certainly the most successful college player: Michigan running back Blake Corum. Experts and pundits have missed emotions on this pick; however, if you ask long-time commentator and radio host Rich Eisen on his eponymous show, he loves this pick for the Rams. Eisen ranked the pick No. 1 as the one he loved the most.
"Everybody knows it," Eisen said. "They saw my reaction to it right here in Los Angeles, California, third round, 83rd overall. One of the greatest Michigan Wolverines ever and touchdown makers ever is coming to Sean McVay's offense, Blake Corum. Number one overall, good Lord, I love this pick, and he deserves the opportunity."
"What's he going to look like in the system?" Eisen continued. "Just look at Kyren Williams; look what he looked like, and he didn't have the same career Blake had when he came out of Notre Dame. I can't wait to see it."
Eisen's love for this pick isn't surprising. He is after all a Michigan alumnus, so there is some bias there. But Eisen may be on to something because McVay in a recent presser also made a Williams comp, per Josh Norris of Underdog Fantasy.
"For me, one of the things that jumped off is there's a lot of traits that reminded me of Kyren Williams," McVay told reporters after Corum was drafted at No. 83 overall. "Obviously, Kyren will put Blake under his arm and be a great mentor and kind of a leader. But, (running backs coach) Ron Gould was really excited about him, (offensive coordinator) Mike LaFleur, I obviously love his game."
"He's got a bunch of tape to be able to evaluate, he's been a part of an incredibly successful program, he's been the bell cow for them in the midst of their successful runs they've had their last few years," McVay said. "And so, we're really looking forward to getting to work with him."
Corum will join one of the league's most potent offenses and be coached by one of the best offensive minds the game has to offer. This could very likely be one of the best picks in the draft. L.A. could have themselves another steal in the draft.
