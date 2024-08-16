Rams DC Chris Shula Makes Pitch to Aaron Donald to Return as Coach
Former Los Angeles Rams legend Aaron Donald visited the team on Wednesday as the Rams took part in joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys.
Donald, along with former Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, were seen catching up with the team in Oxnard, CA. Donald met up with Rams' first-round pick Jared Verse, gave tips to second-round pick Braden Fiske, and talked to former teammates including Kobie Turner.
Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, who has been with the team as a defensive assistant coach since 2017, opened the door to the possibility of Donald coming to coach for the team.
"He's welcome back any time, anytime he wants to come coach and help out. He knows the door is always open," Shula said Wednesday.
The choice of course will be up to Donald, who retired this past March at the age of 32. Despite having the chance to play several more years of good football, Donald decided to hang it up after feeling 'more than accomplished with his career.'
Throughout his career, Donald became one of the most intimidating defensive players in NFL history. Offensive coordinators had to shift the entire game plans toward just attempting to block Donald as offensive lines even double- or triple-teamed him, often without success.
The dominant defensive tackle went on to win three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, including for a 2018 season in which he led the league with 20.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss. He is one of just three players to win the award three times, along with Lawrence Taylor and J.J. Watt. Donald made the Pro Bowl every single season of his decade-long career and was first-team All-Pro in eight of those ten years.
While the Rams have missed Donald this offseason — with Shula even admitting he thinks about Donald coming back every day — Donald spent two more years with the Rams than he originally planned. Donald nearly considered retiring after the 2021 Super Bowl win, but opted to come back.
Now, Donald has said his playing days are done. Still, it's clear that a coaching role is open to Donald with the team if he wishes to take it at some point in the future. Until then, Donald simply plans to be a fan of the team he recently led for a decade.