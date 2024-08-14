Former Rams Star Aaron Donald Returns to L.A.
Former Los Angeles Rams All-Pro Aaron Donald and Andrew Whitworth visited the team Wednesday for their joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys. Donald and Whitworth were seen on the field, reuniting with former coaches and teammates. Donald was also seen meeting Rams' rookie defensive end Jared Verse.
Donald returns to the Rams after retiring from the team this past March. The future Hall of Fame defensive tackle spent a decade in the NFL, all with the Rams, where he established himself as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history.
The No. 13 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Donald put up 47 total tackles, nine sacks, and two forced fumbles as he went on to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year and make the Pro Bowl for the first time. He would go on to make the Pro Bowl every season of his career.
The following season after his rookie year, Donald made his first of eight first-team All-Pros. Three seasons later, Donald won the first of his three Defensive Player of the Year awards. He had arguably his best season in 2018 when he led the NFL with 20.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss, both career-highs.
Donald was such an intimidating force in the middle of the defense that offenses would often double- or even triple-team him on a regular basis. He could have had multiple more strong seasons but opted to retire as he already felt like he accomplished what he wanted in his career.
Along with Donald, Whitworth was also in tow for Wednesday's practice. The former offensive tackle spent four years with the Rams after a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals, and was a key part of the Rams' last two Super Bowl runs. He did retire two years ago, after he and Donald helped the Rams win the Super Bowl in Feb. 2022.
While Whitworth was not with the Rams for long, he had a lasting impact on both the Rams and the community, donating $250,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic. He would go on to be named the Walter Payton Man of the Year.
Whitworth and Donald join the Rams ahead of their second preseason game this summer, which takes on Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
