Rams' Matthew Stafford is the Biggest Inspiration For Dynamic NFL Rookie
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford finally began earning wider praise as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022. Long underrated as he played for struggling Detroit Lions teams, Stafford has gradually been recognized as one of the league's best more and more.
Stafford has also been named the favorite quarterback among several younger players, including rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
"He's unbelievable," Williams told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show. "I don't think I can name three quarterbacks that play the position better than Matthew Stafford right now ... Matthew's top-two in the league."
Williams added that he hated Stafford's rating in the NFL Top 100 — No. 42 — and believes he should have been much higher. Aaron Rodgers is Williams' other favorite quarterback.
Stafford also was praised by second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud this offseason, who is the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.
"Stafford’s a dog. He’s a dog. You don’t understand," Stroud said this past spring on the Millon Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. "That’s all I watch. I don’t watch nobody else. Stafford, dog. He will beat you with the same thing every time. All that no-look stuff, I got that from (him). That’s one of my biggest – like, I’m a fan of his.”
While he doesn't hold the amount of Pro Bowls, All-Pros, or awards that many Hall of Fame quarterbacks do, Stafford is clearly well respected around the league. He holds arguably one of the greatest arms in NFL history and is in a select category of quarterbacks who can make some of the most toughest throws on the field. Also known for his ability to make no-look passes and thread the needle, Stafford is a rare talent at the position.
The increase of respect for Stafford has also come amid the retirement of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers missing the 2023 season with a torn Achilles. With these two quarterbacks not playing last season, Stafford became the primary great older quarterback in the NFL at 36 years old.
Stafford is coming off a 2023 season in which he helped the Rams return to the playoffs after starting the year 3-6. He threw for 3,965 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions as the Rams lost to the Detroit Lions in the wildcard round of the playoffs.
