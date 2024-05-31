Rams News: Former Fifth-Round Pick Labeled as Potential Player To Be Cut
As the offseason continues, the Los Angeles Rams are working their way through different programs to get ready for the start of the regular season. Los Angeles is coming off a surprising run to the postseason last year and they will be looking to do more of the same.
However, they will have to do it without All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who retired earlier this offseason. The Rams have tried their best to put together a core group of players to make up for Donald's absence, even if it will be tough.
But not all will make the cut on the roster, unfortunately. David Kenyon of Bleacher Report listed a candidate to be cut from every NFL team and listed defensive tackle Larrell Murchison as the one for the Rams.
"As the franchise begins the post-Aaron Donald era defensively, Larrell Murchison may find himself on the wrong side of the bubble. Los Angeles used a second-round pick on Braden Fiske to play behind Kobie Turner and Bobby Brown III, also adding Tyler Davis in the sixth round. Murchison, who tallied 252 snaps last season, could be battling Cory Burden and Desjuan Johnson for one spot."
Murchison was selected in the 2020 NFL Draft at pick No. 174 in the fifth round. He was claimed off waivers by the Rams in 2022 and went on to record his first two career sacks in Los Angeles.
With the depth that the team has accumulated this offseason, Murchison could see his playing days with Los Angeles come to an end. Maybe the Rams will want an extra body on the roster but only time will tell.
More Rams: Should Stetson Bennett or Jimmy Garoppolo Back Up Matthew Stafford?