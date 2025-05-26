Rams Rival: Legion of Boom or Legion of Doom?
The Los Angeles Rams have an offense that has the facilities to take the franchise to the Super Bowl but if they wish to climb football's tallest peak, they will have to get past premier defenses in the NFC West.
While the 49ers and Cardinals are loading up, it's the Seattle Seahawks that remain the biggest question mark. When the Seahawks hired Mike Macdonald, they do so with the belief he would be bringing his suffocating Baltimore Ravens' defense with him, a defense that exemplified elite play in the secondary.
Perhaps Macdonald is entering 2025 will all the pieces needed to recreate Seattle's legendary Super Bowl winning defense after selecting South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori, a player Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano listed as a top candidate to win NFC Defensive Rookie of the Year, an award currently held by Rams outside linebacker Jared Verse.
"High expectations were immediately placed on Emmanwori after he landed in an ideal scenario with the Seahawks," wrote Manzano.
"The versatile second-round rookie safety has received comparisons to Hamilton because he’s now under the tutelage of coach Mike Macdonald, who was Baltimore’s defensive coordinator before taking the job in Seattle."
"The 6' 3", 227-pound Emmanwori has a similar skill set as Hamilton to possibly play up to the high expectations and become a chess piece for Macdonald. The South Carolina product will have the benefit of playing in a secondary that already features safety Julian Love and cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen."
"The Seahawks have had plenty of talent on the defensive side, but have struggled to play as a collective unit. Perhaps Emmanwori can help them get on the same page in 2025."
Personally, I'm not sold on the Seahawks defense yet. In fact, I think the 2025 Seahawks defense is more Legion of Doom than Legion of Boom as is the Seahawks are doomed. While I believe in Emmanwori and Witherspoon, Woolen has yet to be the player everyone fell in love with his rookie year and I have some questions about Josh Jobe.
The big thing is there defensive line. DeMarcus Lawrence is older and played four games last year. I do not think Seattle will be able to deliver enough pressure consistently to overcome their opponents.
However we just have to wait and see.
