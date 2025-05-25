Who's Better? Rams' Terrance Ferguson or Seahawks' Elijah Arroyo
The Los Angeles Rams made a selection that some have found to be incorrect as they selected Terrance Ferguson over Elijah Arroyo in the NFL Draft. It seems that within the next couple of years, if predications are correct, these two players will be battling to see who is the best tight end in the NFL.
This debate began right after Ferguson's selection with Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano giving the Rams an C+ grade for the pick.
"The Rams took a risk here, taking Ferguson instead of Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo. " Wrote Manzano. "But Ferguson proved to be a versatile tight end in four years as a starter at Oregon."
"Ferguson was a reliable pass catcher, recording at least 40 catches and 400 receiving yards the past two seasons. Last season, Ferguson delivered 43 receptions for 591 yards and three touchdowns. Perhaps Rams coach Sean McVay is a fan of Ferguson’s blocking capabilities. McVay prefers for his tight ends to stay on the field at all times playing in his 11 personnel."
Recently, Sports Illustrated Daniel Flick put together a list where he predicts every NFL team's best rookie in 2025, naming Terrance Ferguson for the Rams.
"The Rams traded out of the first round and moved down 20 spots to select Ferguson at No. 46. Ferguson will complement—and eventually unseat—Tyler Higbee, who’s 32 years old and entering a contract year," wrote Flick. "But Ferguson also has the tools to make an impact in 2025. The former Oregon standout is athletic, has quality ball skills, and can generate yards after the catch. He’ll be a nice weapon for Matthew Stafford sooner rather than later."
However in the same piece, he listed Arroyo who is a member of the Seahawks and a member of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's system, a system that comes from Mike Shanahan, father of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
"A bit of projecting required with Arroyo’s role, as Noah Fant and A.J. Barner return to Seattle’s tight end room. But Arroyo’s athleticism and ability to stretch defenses vertically and horizontally give Seattle’s offense another playmaking element and, subsequently, an elevated ceiling. Arroyo has the versatility to line up in multiple spots and the ball skills and catch radius to haul in most passes thrown his way. His upside is exciting, and he could show it this fall."
While Ferguson and Arroyo try to prove themselves in year one, George Kittle and Trey McBride remain the dominant force over the division.
For me, there's a reason why Sean McVay wanted Ferguson so I'm gonna side with the Super Bowl champion's vision.
