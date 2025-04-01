Rams' HC Sean McVay Speaks on Tush Push
The Los Angeles Rams have had a good offseason so far. They have signed free agents that will make their team better for the 2025 NFL season.
The Rams did not sit around and wait to see what was available in free agency. Instead, they attacked it like they also have, and many should not be surprised that the Rams have put themselves in a position to be serious contenders in 2025.
The Rams will still have that bad taste in their mouth from last season. The Rams ended their season in the NFC Divisional round when they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time in the 2024 season.
Now that the offseason is in full effect, the teams are at the National Football League annual meeting this week. One of the hot topics there has been is if the league should ban the Eagles' famous "Tush Push" play. The Eagles have had plenty of success with that play over the last few seasons.
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about the play being banned, as McVay is a member of the Competition Committee.
“Here’s what I would say,” said McVay. “I don’t — and I told these guys this — I don’t believe in taking something out because they do it better than anybody else. And I told both Jon and Howie that when we were talking yesterday."
“What I don’t like is the optics of that play. Looks like a rugby scrum. And there are some health and safety things, which those things exist in short yardage and goal line situations as well."
"I’m kind of conflicted because you don’t wanna be a hater because they do it better than anybody else, so I don’t agree with that. But I also wish we didn’t let the play in in the first place in regards to just the optics of what it looks like. Doesn’t look like football to me. And Jon, you know, those guys they understood it, but obviously, you know where they stand on that.”
“Those are a lot of the conversations in terms of the semantics, the specifics, and then I think a lot of the dialogue goes back to even some of the conversations we’ve had on the Competition Committee is, ‘All right, how do we allow it to be officiated in a clear manner and that’s where some of the things get granular?"
