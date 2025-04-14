What Grade Did the Rams Earn from Free Agency?
The Los Angeles Rams have been quietly active this offseason, but when they made a move, the whole world knew about it. From bringing back quarterback Matthew Stafford for another season to the addition of veteran wide receiver Davante Adams, the Rams are going into 2025 looking for revenge.
Given the franchise was one win away from competing in the NFC Championship game, they didn't need to fix much, just add more pieces. The additions on both the offensive and defensive fronts give the franchise an extra edge going into the new campaign, especially if they're trying to win the division once again.
Lucky for the Rams, they received a proper grade from a recent free agency grading of all the franchises in the National Football League by the Pro Football Network. The additions and minimal subtractions earned the Rams an A- overall grade, as they arguably have had the best offseason.
"The Los Angeles Rams selected to bring back Matthew Stafford, thus sending a win-now message to their roster and to the rest of the league. They backed up that messaging by bringing in Davante Adams to replace Cooper Kupp, a move that gives this offense more upside than it showed a season ago," PFN wrote.
"Poona Ford coming over from the Chargers may not be a highlight move, but he’s entering his age-29 season and gives this defense a chance to perform better against the run in this post-Aaron Donald world. The Rams allowed the ninth-most yards per carry to opposing running backs last season, a flaw that should be rectified with the addition of Ford and the potential for this offense to put more pressure on opponents to score."
The young defense has the chance to shine once more going into the new season, and breakout star wide receiver Puka Nacua could learn a thing or two on how to remain successful from Adams. The franchise has a strong outlook going into the new season, unless injuries riddle them.
Let's face it: Whenever head coach Sean McVay is leading the charge for the team, it's most likely going to end well in the Rams' favor, regardless of the superstars they possess.
