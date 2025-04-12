Rams' Stafford Likely to Crack Top 5 in This Category
The Los Angeles Rams as a franchise made the smart move in acquiring quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions when they did, as he has turned himself into a household name to the supporting fans in Los Angeles as well as the entire NFL.
Going into the 2025 campaign, the Rams will likely have success once more, with Stafford leading the charge on offense. After his seasons with the franchise, the quarterback has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, but the goal has never wavered.
In his career, Stafford has recorded 59,809 passing yards, and as he inches closer to cracking the 60,000 mark, there's another goal that Stafford will likely reach should he stay healthy for an entire season.
As a Ram, Stafford has thrown for 14,700 passing yards. An incredible feat already, but Stafford has the chance to find himself in the Top 5 of all-time passing yards leaders in Los Angeles Rams history. He currently holds the sixth overall spot, sitting 1,414 passing yards behind Norm Van Brocklin for fifth place.
While it could become very difficult for Stafford to catch other leaders on the board, Stafford should be happy knowing that in the short time that he's been tenured in Los Angeles, he is just over 1,000 yards from finding himself on another historic list.
Stafford does hold the Lions' all-time passing yards record, given he spent the majority of his career in Detroit. As a Lion, the Rams quarterback threw for 45,109 passing yards as well as secured the franchise 282 touchdowns wearing the Honolulu Blue.
Stafford has some work to do when it comes to catching the Rams' all-time touchdown record for a quarterback, as he sits in eighth place in that category. But, the faithful fans of LA should also be excited knowing that their quarterback is only five more touchdown passes away from reaching the century mark as a Ram.
The future Hall of Fame inductee has had quite a career for both franchises he's played with. Given that his days as quarterback are numbered, we should all soak in some Rams football and appreciate the player that Stafford is while we still can.
