Sean McVay Details the Split Between Rams, Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams immediately got to work this offseason, after a narrow loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. That included making several challenging decisions this offseason, such as moving on from veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp after eight seasons with the team.
During those eight seasons, Kupp proved to be one of the best wide receivers in the league during his peak. He won the Triple Crown and Super Bowl MVP, while making himself a fan favorite in Los Angeles. However, his large contract and declining play made him expendable.
Rams head coach Sean McVay noted that as much as Kupp was universally loved by teammates and his teammates. However, when askd about Kupp, McVay was clear that Kupp would be a "challenging fit moving forward."
“I think at the end of the day, he’s meant so much. Felt like it was a little bit different in terms of the direction that we were going to go with that receiver room,” McVay said. “I think it does provide a great opportunity to see Puka Nacua continue to ascend. He learned so much from Cooper over these last couple years," McVay said.
"But now – there’s always been that respectful deference – now you get a chance to be able to continue to learn from Davante Adams while continuing to take that next step. We had intentions of re-signing Tutu, so we were just looking at, ‘What are the plans for your receiver room?’ And it was going to be a challenging fit moving forward. With respect to him, I think he’s going to get a better opportunity to shine.”
Los Angeles has a chance to solidify themselves as one of the best teams in the NFL. However, they must have a successful second half of the offseason, to get to where they want to go. Their goals are realstic and they have a GM in Les Snead who has no problem being aggressive.
The Rams have all of the tools to have a quality season next season but must find a way to get more pieces, then put all of those pieces together. Snead has done an admirable job so far it will be interesting to see what other moves he makes this offseason.
