Rams Are in One of the Best Positions in Draft
Every once in a while, there will be an NFL team in the first round– specifically toward the later half of night– that is in a great position with their roster and organization from top to bottom. It is the one team many feel that whichever direction they go early, fans wouldn’t bat too much of an eye for what they do. That team this year is the Los Angeles Rams.
The Rams are a young, hungry team that took the defending-Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to the brink in the divisional round. They offer one of the youngest rosters with a great coaching staff and front office that has led the charge to being one of the best “draft and development” organizations in the league.
Los Angeles is slated to pick at No. 26 overall and, in my opinion, they are in a great position to either take the best player available or trade back. There are 74 picks before the team is on the clock, which prompts the possibility of moving down the pecking order to culminate more selections in what is expected to be a deep group of potential starters tomorrow night in Rounds 2-3.
Do I believe the Rams are a stacked roster from top to bottom? No, they still have areas of concern at linebacker, defensive back, edge rushing depth, and finding long-term solutions at right tackle and quarterback.
However, because they have become as good as they’ve been in player development. Working with the strengths of the players themselves, it puts the Rams in an ample spot that boasts confidence in their ability to acquire adequate depth at key areas. Competent franchises tend to maintain power in their respective conferences that push them into championship contention.
This is where the Rams are currently. If they choose to draft a quarterback, someone like Shedeur Sanders would be a dream come true for head coach Sean McVay as would Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, an hyper-athletic signal-caller with rare athleticism and arm talent but incredible raw mechanically (sounds familiar, doesn’t it?).
They could go with the best defensive player on the board– likely a defensive back or linebacker. Adding another vertical playmaker such as Texas’ Matthew Golden or Missouri’s Luther Burden III would add another fun element to the offense. Selecting someone like Michigan tight end Colston Loveland would add a long-missed element to the Rams offense in an average tight end room.
All of these possibilities would be great for Los Angeles and they have everything at their disposal. Whatever move they make should be applauded, especially their approach to player development. It’s what has put the franchise in one of the best positions in the entire draft, especially in the first round.
Tonight– or tomorrow night– could provide just the right boost for them to become legitimate Super Bowl contenders and the favorites to win the NFC West. Even if the draft class doesn’t look “great” to some, it might just surprise people once again.
