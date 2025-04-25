Sean McVay Sounds Off On Decision to Trade Back
The Rams made the shocking but correct decision to trade out of the first round on Thursday night as their 2025 NFL Draft kicked off by Los Angeles sending picks 26 and 101 to the Atlanta Falcons for picks 46, 244, and a 2026 first round selection.
Rams head coach Sean McVay made his feelings known at the team's press conference.
"I think the biggest thing too is there is a lot of appreciation for...let's just say your top 100 players and there is maybe not as big of a discrepancy between those guys that are in that top-fifteen to those guys that are maybe in our 85 to 100 [ranking]. I think Les and his group [and] our coaches working in collaboration... there is a lot of appreciation for a lot of players that'll be pulled off the board tomorrow and in the early parts of Saturday. I think looking at where our team is overall and thevalue that we were able to get to be able to move back just 20 spots felt like it was too good to be able to pass up. We're going to come away with some good football players tomorrow for sure."
Not only does a Super Bowl contender have two first-round picks entering the 2026 season, they remain in position to draft tremendous talents. Given their history, they are likely to hit on those picks.
Due to multiple selections of defensive tackles, edge players, quarterbacks, and offensive linemen, positions that the Rams are strong at, McVay is correct in saying they'll come away with good football players on Friday.
The Rams also enter the 2026 offseason with an extra first round pick in a quarterback heavy class. The addition of that pick gives the Rams more capital to execute a midseason trade should they desire.
Both Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller were traded for by the Rams during the regular season with both men helping the team win Super Bowl LVI.
The Rams also have more than enough capital to trade up for a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft as Matthew Stafford comes one year closer to retirement.
